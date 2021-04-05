Lunchbreak: Black Bean Burgers

Nichole Dandrea-Russert

http://purelyplanted.com

Check out her new book – The Fiber Effect: Stop Counting Calories and Start Counting Fiber for Better Health, which includes the recipe, “Not Your Frozen Black Bean Burgers”.

Recipe:

“Not Your Frozen Black Bean Burgers”

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Name Form/Description, etc. Measurement Units organic short grain brown rice cooked ahead 1 cup walnuts raw 1 cup vegetable oil or vegetable broth for oil-free 1 Tbsp yellow onion diced 1 medium chili powder 1 Tbsp cumin powder 1 Tbsp smoked paprika 2 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp ground turmeric 1 tsp salt (optional) 1/2 tsp home-cooked black beans or (BPA-free) 15-ounce canned black beans, drained 1 1/2 cups almond flour or flax meal 1/3 cup

Directions:

Cook brown rice as instructed on the package and set aside. Heat a large nonstick stovetop griddle or pan over medium heat. Once hot, add raw walnuts and toast for 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently, until fragrant and golden brown. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning. You just want them toasted. Set aside and allow to cool. In the meantime, return the same stovetop pan to medium heat. Once hot, add 1/2 Tbsp veggie oil or broth and onion. Sauté for 3–4 minutes, or until onion is fragrant, soft, and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside. Once walnuts are cooled, add to a blender or food processor with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, salt if using and pepper and blend to a fine meal. Set aside. Add black beans to a large mixing bowl and mash well with a fork or potato masher, leaving only a few whole beans. Next, to the mashed beans, add cooked rice, spiced walnut mixture, sautéed onion, and flour or flax meal and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon for 1–2 minutes, or until a moldable dough forms. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Form 8–10 burger patties (depending on size you prefer) and set on a baking sheet or plate for grilling. If grilling, heat the grill and brush with oil to avoid sticking. Otherwise, heat the same skillet you used earlier to medium heat. Add your burgers to the skillet, about 1/2 inch apart. If there is not enough space for all of them to cook evenly then cook them in two or more batches. Cook for 3–4 minutes or until browned on one side, then flip (gently). Cook for 3–4 minutes on the other side.