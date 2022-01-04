Lunchbreak: Bibimbap

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michele Kaminski – Chef & Co-Founder, 2 Korean Girls (current “tenant” at The Duplex)

https://2koreangirls.com/

The Duplex

3137 W. Logan Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60647

Phone Number: (773) 697-4153

http://www.theduplexchicago.com

Recipe:

THE O.B. – ORIGINAL BIBIMBAP

INGREDIENTS

● 1 cup cooked Korean White Rice (8.5 oz) 

● ⅓ cup Sweet & Sour Radish (1.5 oz) 

● ⅓ cup Marinated Mung Bean (1.5 oz) 

● ⅓ cup Spicy Potato (1.5 oz) 

● ¼ cup Sesame Spinach (1 oz) 

● 1 oz Gochujang (1/4 cup)

● .5 oz Stir Fry Oil (1T)

● 3.5 oz Ribeye Bulgogi – thinly sliced 

● Sprinkle of Chopped Scallions 

● 1 Heart Shaped Egg (sunnyside up)

● Sprinkle of Toasted Black Sesame Seeds 

● Sprinkle of Gold Stars 

PREPARATION 

  1. Add hot white rice to a 24oz bowl. 
  1. Place the vegetables around the outside of the bowl: 

a. Sweet and Sour Radish 

b. Marinated Mung Beans 

c. Spicy Potatoes 

d. Sesame Spinach 

  1. Add Gochujang in the center of the bowl. 
  1. Add a drizzle of Stir-Fry Oil around the bowl. 
  1. Add the finishing touches: 

a. Ribeye Bulgogi 

b. Sprinkle Scallions over the Bulgogi 

c. Add the Heart-Shaped Egg in the middle of the bowl 

d. Lightly sprinkle Toasted Black Sesame Seeds over the egg & bowl

e. Sprinkle Gold Stars over the egg 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News