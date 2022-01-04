Lunchbreak: Bibimbap

Michele Kaminski – Chef & Co-Founder, 2 Korean Girls (current “tenant” at The Duplex)
The Duplex
3137 W. Logan Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60647
Phone Number: (773) 697-4153
http://www.theduplexchicago.com
Recipe:
THE O.B. – ORIGINAL BIBIMBAP
INGREDIENTS:
● 1 cup cooked Korean White Rice (8.5 oz)
● ⅓ cup Sweet & Sour Radish (1.5 oz)
● ⅓ cup Marinated Mung Bean (1.5 oz)
● ⅓ cup Spicy Potato (1.5 oz)
● ¼ cup Sesame Spinach (1 oz)
● 1 oz Gochujang (1/4 cup)
● .5 oz Stir Fry Oil (1T)
● 3.5 oz Ribeye Bulgogi – thinly sliced
● Sprinkle of Chopped Scallions
● 1 Heart Shaped Egg (sunnyside up)
● Sprinkle of Toasted Black Sesame Seeds
● Sprinkle of Gold Stars
PREPARATION
- Add hot white rice to a 24oz bowl.
- Place the vegetables around the outside of the bowl:
a. Sweet and Sour Radish
b. Marinated Mung Beans
c. Spicy Potatoes
d. Sesame Spinach
- Add Gochujang in the center of the bowl.
- Add a drizzle of Stir-Fry Oil around the bowl.
- Add the finishing touches:
a. Ribeye Bulgogi
b. Sprinkle Scallions over the Bulgogi
c. Add the Heart-Shaped Egg in the middle of the bowl
d. Lightly sprinkle Toasted Black Sesame Seeds over the egg & bowl
e. Sprinkle Gold Stars over the egg