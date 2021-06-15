Lunchbreak: Beetroot Waffle

Executive Chef Grace Goudie of Scratchboard Kitchen

Event:

New Monthly Collaboration Series: A Recipe for Empowerment: Women in Culinary Driving Change

Chef Goudie is the driving force behind this new, monthly dinner series and culinary collaboration called A Recipe for Empowerment: Women in Culinary Driving Change. The goal is to provide a platform for female figures in the Chicagoland hospitality industry to come together and learn from each other while also helping the community—a portion of proceeds from each dinner will benefit the guest hospitality worker’s charity of choice.

Saturday, June 26 with Black Dog Gelato *info/reservations can be found here – https://www.exploretock.com/scratchboardkitchen

Recipe:

Beetroot Waffle

Beetroot Batter (yields 4 cups of batter)

Ingredients:

1 cup + 1 tbsp butter

2 ¼ cups AP flour (can sub Cup4Cup flour to make gluten free!)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla bean puree

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp honey

¼ tsp salt

3 tbsp beet puree

3 tbsp beet juice

Method:

1. Start by sifting dry ingredients together, set aside.

2. Mix the honey, beet juice, beet puree, and vanilla together, set aside.

3. Heat the butter, until it is barely melted. Once melted, slowly temper butter into the cream and milk mixture.

5. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until the batter is smooth.

6. Depending on the size of your waffle iron, use about 1/2 cup batter for each waffle portion. Cook for 3-5 minutes.

Lemon Chantilly

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 ea lemon zest

Method:

1. Whip the cream to soft peaks.

2. Add the sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest and whip to stiff peaks.

Raspberry-Rose Jam

Ingredients:

2 cups raspberries

2 drops rose water

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

¾ tsp pectin

Method:

1. Macerate the raspberries with 100 grams of the sugar and all of the lemon juice for 30 minutes.

2. Mix the remaining sugar with the pectin and set aside.

3. Heat the macerated raspberries on medium low heat until they are simmering and falling apart.

4. Take the raspberries off the heat and blend until smooth.

5. Pass the blended raspberries through a chinois or sieve.

6. Put the raspberries back in a pot and heat until a simmer.

7. Add the pectin and sugar mixture and whisk while on low heat. Whisk in the rose water.

8. Cool completely until the jam is set.