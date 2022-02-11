Lunchbreak: Beet & Winter Citrus Salad

Jacob Saben – Chef, Coda di Volpe
Coda di Volpe
3335 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
Event:
Valentine’s Day weekend prix fixe dinner
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5cd49d5cca525b14f4582fef/t/61f2e6b3d325da6d4212341b/1643308723368/CdV_Vday2022_Prixfixe.pdf
Recipe:
Beet & Winter Citrus Salad
3 bunches medium sized Italian Beets
2 sprigs thyme
1 fresh bay leaf
2 cloves garlic
3T olive oil
1T honey
4 black peppercorns
1/4 cup white wine
1/4 cup orange juice
2T Kosher Salt
- Trim the leaves off the beets and scrub away any dirt or mud.
- Arrange the beets in a roasting pan and add the rest of ingredients. Cover with foil or tight fitting lid and roast in 400 degree oven for 30 minutes. Check the beets doneness by piercing them with a paring knife. The beets should give little to no resistance.
- Once the beets are cooked, remove them from the pan allow them to cool for ten minutes before peeling. To peel use an old dishtowel and gently rub away the skin of the beets.
- Cut the beets into 1/8ths and reserve
Beet Marinade
1 shallot minced
1tsp honey
1 lemon zest and juice
1tsp minced fresh thyme
1T champagne vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
Freshly cracked black pepper
Salt to taste
Pinch of Chile flake
- Mix all the ingredient together in a bowl and toss with the beets.
Walnut Gremolata
1/4 cup roasted walnuts
2T finely minced parsley
1 lemon juice & zest
1 orange zest & juice
1T honey
1/4 cup walnut oil
1/4 cup olive oil
1 shallot minced
1 garlic clove grated
Salt TT
- Finely chop the walnuts or pulse in a food processor and place in a mixing bowl.
- Mix in the honey, lemon juice, orange juice & oils. Next fold in the shallots, garlic, zest, thyme & Chile flake. Season gremolata with salt to taste.
Assembly
5 small basil leaves
6 clementine orange segments or blood orange
One small piece of dolcetto Sardinian cheep’s cheese
Finishing extra virgin olive oil
1. Place the marinated on a serving dish and drizzle with walnut gremolata. Place the orange segments over the salad and garnish with basil leaves. Next using s peeler cut thin strands of h cheese over the salad and drizzle with olive oil.