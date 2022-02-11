Lunchbreak: Beet & Winter Citrus Salad

(NEXSTAR) – An autopsy report for Bob Saget has determined the comedian’s cause of death to be “blunt head trauma” that resulted in multiple fractures to the skull and hemorrhaging near the brain.

The report, shared with Nexstar by the office of the Orange County Medical Examiner, further concluded that Saget was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death on Jan. 9, though his respiratory system showed no signs of chronic or acute inflammation.