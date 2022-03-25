Executive Chef Sebastian Ignaciuk from The Dandy Crown

The Dandy Crown

694 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

http://www.TheDandyCrown.com

Recipe:

Beet Tartare

Roasted Beets:

6-inch-deep pan or oven safe pot (such as a Dutch oven)

4 cups of kosher salt

4 – 6 medium sized beets, washed thoroughly

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Evenly distribute the salt on the bottom of the chosen vessel. Place beets on top of salt, cover with a lid or tightly tent with aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 1 to 1.5 hours, checking with a probe or toothpick for tenderness. When there is no resistance, cover the beets and let rest on the counter for about 30 minutes. Using a paper towel, gently wipe away the beet skins and trim the bottoms. Once complete, cut the beets into even slices, lay those slices on their side and cut into large matchsticks, then proceed to cut those matchsticks into small dice.

Spicy Tahini Ranch:

1/4 cup Tahini

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

2 teaspoons chives, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons parsley, chopped fine

1 teaspoon dill, picked

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt and pepper to taste

1 ounce mint, picked and reserved for garnish

In a medium sized bowl add all of the ingredients and mix thoroughly Set aside until ready to assemble the beet tartare.

Endive:

Cut the bottom core of the endive, separate the leaves, slice lengthwise.

Curried Almonds:

Place 1 cup of almonds into a food processor with 1 teaspoon of curry powder. Buzz until small crumbles form.

Assemble the entire dish:

Gather 2 cups of beets into a mixing bowl with 2 tablespoons of tahini ranch, taste, adjust seasoning with salt. Add more dressing if desired. Place beet mixture into a small bowl or plate, top with torn mint and dill, some curried almonds, the sliced endive and top with a small amount of Trout or Salmon roe for additional flavor, but the dish eats just as well with or without it. The dish is vegan without the roe.