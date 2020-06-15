Lunchbreak: Beef Tenderloin with Chimichurri

John Manion Executive Chef/Owner, El Che Steakhouse & Bar

https://elchechicago.com/

Hours for El Che Meat & Provisions are Tuesday-Friday 4 pm – 7 pm and

Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm

They are offering a variety of Father’s Day grilling kits perfect for dad! Visit elchechicago.com to pre-order.

Recipes:

Beef Tenderloin with Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 whole beef tenderloin, trimmed of silver-skin and tied into a roast

salt and cracked black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

Any butcher worth his salt will trim and tie a whole tenderloin for you, and let’s face it, the tenderloin is way too expensive to take any chances with.

Preheat your oven to 475 degrees.

Rub liberally with kosher salt and cracked black pepper then massage the whole thing with some nice quality olive oil.

Place the tenderloin on a roasting rack and roast for 20-25 minutes to an internal temperature of 120-25 for medium-rare. Remove, douse with chimichurri and let rest, covered, for 10 minutes.

Slice and enjoy.

Tio’s Chimichurri

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups flat-leaf parsley leaves (from about 3 bunches), very finely chopped (no stems!!)

6 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh oregano leaves

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1 bay leaf

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium-size airtight container, stir together the parsley, garlic, oregano, vinegar, salt, the black pepper, the bay leaf and red pepper flakes. Stir in the olive oil, cover and refrigerate the chimichurri sauce overnight. (When I’m pressed for time, I’ve been known to throw everything in the food processor and pulse it a few times instead of doing all that fine chopping.)