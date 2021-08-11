Lunchbreak: Beef Short Ribs

Chef Mark Steuer – Owner + Chef

https://www.funkenhausen.com

Funkenhausen – 1709 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

Recipe:

Slagel Beef Short Ribs (Thin Cut)

5-6 cross cut beef short ribs

Short Rib Marinade:

1 cup fermented garlic/onion tops, drained (Use green onion kimchi if you don’t want to spend 2 weeks fermenting onions)

1 cup canola oil

1 bunch parsley

– Combine all ingredients and blend in blender until smooth

– Pour over short ribs and make sure they are thoroughly covered

Salsa Verde:

1 jalapeno, seeded and rough chopped

4 clove garlic, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, rough chopped

½ cup parsley, rough chopped

½ cup basil, julienne

¼ cup sliced spring onion bulbs

1 teaspoon chili flake

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 cup EVOO

2 tablespoon salt

– Combine herbs, jalapeno, and salt in a food processor, and pulse to chop them more finely

– While food processor is running, drizzle in olive oil slowly until it is a pesto like consistency

– Transfer to a bowl and add remaining ingredients and fold in to incorporate

– Check seasoning and add a touch more salt if needed

Charred knob onions:

6 spring or knob onions

Olive oil

Salt

– If you’re using a grill, light it and let it get hot

– Quarter your spring or knob onions, leave the root on for now, so they don’t fall apart and remove the green tops (slice them and add them to the salsa verde if you like)

– Toss them in the oil and season with salt

– Place them on the hot grill and allow them to char on one side, then flip and char the other side

Ramp Ranch:

We pickle a ton of ramps in the springtime when they are in season, if you don’t do that too, you can substitute pickle juice from your favorite pickled onions or cucumbers… it will work just fine

3 tablespoon Egg Yolks

1 tablespoon Buttermilk

2 tablespoon ramp pickling liquid

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 Cup canola oil

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon crystal hot sauce, or your favorite hot sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

3 tablespoon chopped pickled ramp or onion (optional)

– In a food processor, whip yolks, lemon juice, pickling liquid, salt and buttermilk until frothy.

– Slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified and creamy

– Season with salt, worcestershire, crystal and pepper, fold in chopped parsley and pickles.

Instructions:

Season your short ribs with salt and pepper and place on your hot grill.

Cook on each side until slightly charred, this should happen quickly, about 90 seconds per side.

Drizzle with the ranch and salsa verde and garnish with your charred onions I like to finish with a little sea salt as well.

Enjoy