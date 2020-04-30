Lunchbreak: Beef Rolladen

Carol Himmel, Chef/Owner

http://www.himmelschicago.com

Events/Promotions:

Himmel’s Chicago

Mother’s Day Brunch

Pickup – 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Order By – 8:00 p.m., MAY 8

$25 Per Person

2251 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago IL

(773) 784-8777

*ALSO*

Virtual German Cooking Classes

Dank Haus Chicago

Every Tuesday through May

7:00 p.m.

https://dankhaus.com/event-3822650

Himmel’s Chicago Cooking Class with The Dank Haus

COOKING WITH CAROL – VIRTUAL RAHM SCHNITZEL CLASS

Tuesday, May 05, 2020

7:00 PM

Sign up today for our virtual cooking class with Carol Himmel and $5.00 will go directly to the restaurant! Restaurants, and their employees, nationwide have been directly impacted by the forced closings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of you would like to help – and ensure – that one of our favorite German restaurants remains strong and open long after this crisis has ended and here’s how you can help, no matter where you are!

We are offering a virtual cooking class with Carol Himmel! She will be preparing Rahm Schnitzel, one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes! The course is 35 minutes long and after the demonstration, students will be able to ask Carol questions.

How will it work? When you register for the class ($10 per person), you will receive an email confirmation from our system. On the day of the event, you will receive a second email from (dank@dankhaus.com) that will have a link for the class and a copy of the recipe so you can follow along. In the second email you will have detailed instructions on how to download Zoom.us and tips on making the most of the class.

Recipe:

Himmel ́s Rolladen



Items you need:

Frying pan

baking dish

Meat mallet

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons flour

Water

1 pound beef top round (have your butcher slice it thin for rolladen)

1 large onion slice thin

6-7 sliced gherkins

Düsseldorf mustard

6-7 slices bacon (optional, place one piece on top of mustard if desired)



Directions:

1. Place beef slices on cutting board. (Widest Part toward you) Pound lightly

2. Salt and pepper

3. Smear mustard down center

4. Place bacon down center

5. Place onions on wide end

6. Place gherkins atop onions

7. Roll tightly from wide end, tucking ends in as you roll

8. Sear seam side down in frying pan, turning to brown all sides

9. Remove from pan and place in baking dish

10. Add flour to pan. Whisk vigorously scraping up brown bits (fond)

11. Add water while whisking vigorously for desired consistency

12. Pour over rolladen in baking dish. Meat juices will mix with gravy while baking.

13. Bake for 1 hour at 325 degrees. (Covered with foil for half the time)



Serve with potatoes, spatzle or pasta of your choice. Garnish with fresh chives