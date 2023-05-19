Chef Ryan Cai

Gyuro Ramen

171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL

http://www.gyuroramen.com

Recipe:

Gyuro Ramen – Gyu Don Recipe



INGREDIENTS:

Thinly Sliced Red Onion

Sliced Filet Mignon

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

2 Tablespoons Japanese Cooking Wine

2 Tablespoons Mirin

1/2 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 Tablespoon Dashi Sauce

2 Pieces Butter

Salt and Pepper

Cooked White Rice

Pickled Red Ginger

1 Onsen Tamago (Japanese Low Temperature Egg)

Spring Mix

Scallions

Togarashi Powder (Japanese 7 Pepper Spice Mix)





STEP BY STEP



Step 1:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in the pan over medium high heat, and put the beef in the pan and cook until the beef is slightly browned. Shake a bit the salt and pepper on the beef and flip the beef to cook the other side.



Step 2:

When both sides of beef get browned, add 2 pieces butter and sliced red onion. Stir fry until butter is fully melted.



Step 3:

Add 2 tablespoons mirin, 2 tablespoons Japanese cooking wine, 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon Dashi sauce. Mix the beef with sauces and keep cooking until the sauce gets thicker.



Step 4:

Pour the beef and onion with sauce over the top of the rice. Put the Onsen Tamago in the center of the bowl. Add spring mix on the side.



Step 5:

Sprinkle the Togarashi Powder on the Onsen Tamago and sprinkle scallions around the beef. Put the pickled red ginger on the beef.