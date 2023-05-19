Chef Ryan Cai
Gyuro Ramen
171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL
Recipe:
Gyuro Ramen – Gyu Don Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
Thinly Sliced Red Onion
Sliced Filet Mignon
1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil
2 Tablespoons Japanese Cooking Wine
2 Tablespoons Mirin
1/2 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
1 Tablespoon Dashi Sauce
2 Pieces Butter
Salt and Pepper
Cooked White Rice
Pickled Red Ginger
1 Onsen Tamago (Japanese Low Temperature Egg)
Spring Mix
Scallions
Togarashi Powder (Japanese 7 Pepper Spice Mix)
STEP BY STEP
Step 1:
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in the pan over medium high heat, and put the beef in the pan and cook until the beef is slightly browned. Shake a bit the salt and pepper on the beef and flip the beef to cook the other side.
Step 2:
When both sides of beef get browned, add 2 pieces butter and sliced red onion. Stir fry until butter is fully melted.
Step 3:
Add 2 tablespoons mirin, 2 tablespoons Japanese cooking wine, 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon Dashi sauce. Mix the beef with sauces and keep cooking until the sauce gets thicker.
Step 4:
Pour the beef and onion with sauce over the top of the rice. Put the Onsen Tamago in the center of the bowl. Add spring mix on the side.
Step 5:
Sprinkle the Togarashi Powder on the Onsen Tamago and sprinkle scallions around the beef. Put the pickled red ginger on the beef.