Ying Stoller – Asian cooking instructor and cookbook author, Owner and creator of Ying’s Asian Sauces

http://www.yingskitchen.com

Recipe:

Beef Broccoli

1 lb sliced beef (if using low-cost cut, beef needs to be marinated first to make sure it’s tender)

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 egg white

1 teaspoon corn starch

3-4 tablespoons oil

1-2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups broccoli florets

¼ cup thinly sliced carrots

¼ cup Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

Place beef in a mixing bowl, add baking soda and mix well with your hands. Let it marinate for 5 minutes. Add egg white and starch and mix well.

Add 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add broccoli and carrots, and stir fry until broccoli is cooked and still crisp, about 2 minutes.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil, add garlic, beef and stir fry until beef is no longer pink, add broccoli, carrots and stir fry sauce. Stir until sauce is evenly distributed. Serve over rice.

Tip: Cut broccoli even small pieces and stir fry or blanch separately first. Do not overcook it.

When broccoli stems turn darker green, they are done.

Do not fill wok too full.