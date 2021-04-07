Lunchbreak: Beef Bresaola Carpaccio

Alphonse Griger
Grapes & Grains – 858 W. Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Event:
On Thursday, April 8th local Chicago artists will have the opportunity to perform live at Grapes and Grains. 5:00PM through 7:30PM on Thursday, April 8th.
On April 8th, Grapes and Grains is inviting all local singers back to the stage to showcase their talent. For those who share their music selections in advance, Grapes and Grains will provide a piano player. All inquiries will require a short audition video. After being approved, singers can book a 30-minute time-slot and have their time to shine.
To apply, send an introduction email and short audition video to rsvp@ggwestloop.com for the team to review.
Recipe:
|Beef Carpaccio
|Yield: 1-2 Servings
|Quantity
|Ingredient
|Method
|8-10 slices
|Bresaola
|Place the bresaola in a circlar pattern on the plate. Drizzle citrus herb oil over bresaola. Combine the micro greens and arugla in a bowl, add salt to taste, dress with 1 Tbsp of marinated red peppers. Place salad mix in center of bresaola circle, garnish salad with perserved lemons. Finish garnishing bresaola with crispy capers and parmesan curls.
|1 tsp
|Citrus Herb Oil
|1/2 Cup
|Micro Greens
|1/2 Cup
|Arugula
|1 Tbsp
|Marinated Red Peppers
|1 tsp
|Persevered Lemons
|1 Tbsp
|Crispy Capers
|5 ea
|Parmesan Curls
|Citrus Herb Oil
|Yield: 1 Cup
|Quantity
|Ingredient
|Method
|1/2 Cup
|Parsley
|Combine everything in a blender. Stream in oil until emulsified.
|5 Large Leaves
|Mint
|3 Large Leaves
|Basil
|1 Stalk
|Scallions
|1 clove
|Garlic
|1 Tbsp
|Red Onion
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Orange Zest
|2 Tbsp
|Orange Juice
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon Juice
|1 Cup
|Canola Oil
|Marinated Red Peppers
|Yield: 1 Cup
|Quantity
|Ingredient
|Method
|1/2 Pepper
|Red Pepper (Roasted)
|Combine everything in a bowl. Store for at least 24 hours before use.
|1 Cup
|EVOO
|3 cloves
|Sliced Garlic
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley (chopped)