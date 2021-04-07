Lunchbreak: Beef Bresaola Carpaccio

Alphonse Griger

https://ggwestloop.com/

Grapes & Grains – 858 W. Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Event:

On Thursday, April 8th local Chicago artists will have the opportunity to perform live at Grapes and Grains. 5:00PM through 7:30PM on Thursday, April 8th.

On April 8th, Grapes and Grains is inviting all local singers back to the stage to showcase their talent. For those who share their music selections in advance, Grapes and Grains will provide a piano player. All inquiries will require a short audition video. After being approved, singers can book a 30-minute time-slot and have their time to shine.

To apply, send an introduction email and short audition video to rsvp@ggwestloop.com for the team to review.

Recipe:

Beef Carpaccio Yield: 1-2 Servings Quantity Ingredient Method 8-10 slices Bresaola Place the bresaola in a circlar pattern on the plate. Drizzle citrus herb oil over bresaola. Combine the micro greens and arugla in a bowl, add salt to taste, dress with 1 Tbsp of marinated red peppers. Place salad mix in center of bresaola circle, garnish salad with perserved lemons. Finish garnishing bresaola with crispy capers and parmesan curls. 1 tsp Citrus Herb Oil

1/2 Cup Micro Greens 1/2 Cup Arugula 1 Tbsp Marinated Red Peppers 1 tsp Persevered Lemons 1 Tbsp Crispy Capers 5 ea Parmesan Curls Citrus Herb Oil Yield: 1 Cup Quantity Ingredient Method 1/2 Cup Parsley Combine everything in a blender. Stream in oil until emulsified.

5 Large Leaves Mint

3 Large Leaves Basil 1 Stalk Scallions 1 clove Garlic 1 Tbsp Red Onion 1 tsp Salt 1 tsp Orange Zest 2 Tbsp Orange Juice 1 Tbsp Lemon Juice 1 Cup Canola Oil Marinated Red Peppers Yield: 1 Cup Quantity Ingredient Method 1/2 Pepper Red Pepper (Roasted) Combine everything in a bowl. Store for at least 24 hours before use.

1 Cup EVOO

3 cloves Sliced Garlic 2 Tbsp

Parsley (chopped)