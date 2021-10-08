Lunchbreak: Beef Birria

Jessica Perjes, Co-owner of Tacotlan

Tacotlan – 4312 W. Fullerton, Chicago

http://Tacotlan.com

Event:

Latin Restaurant Weeks runs through 10/18/21.

https://latinrestaurantweeks.com/

Recipe:

Beef Birria

Ingredients for Step 1

Meat (beef shank) 2 pounds

Salt (4 teaspoons) 

24 cups of Water

Ingredients for Step 2:

Oregano (2 teaspoons)

Cinnamon (1/4 teaspoon)

Ground Cloves (1/4 teaspoon)

Ginger (1 piece or 1 inch) 

Ground Pepper (1 teaspoon)

Onion (1 large onion)

Garlic (6 cloves)

8 cups of Water

Ingredients for Step 3:  

Chile guajillo (7 chiles) 

Tomato (3 tomatoes) 

8 cups of Water

Step 4 ingredients:

Tortillas (1 pack of 12 tortillas)

Muenster Cheese (2 cups)

Steps to cook birria:

  1. Boil 2 pounds of meat, 4 teaspoons of salt and 24 cups of water and boil for an hour. 
  2. While the meat is cooking, Blend the ingredients in step 2 and mix it into the pot where the meat is cooking. Do this after an hour of the meat cooking. 
  3. Immediately after mixing in step 2 ingredients, boil the ingredients in step 3 for 15 minutes and blend. Add it to the pot where the meat is cooking. 
  • Birria is done when the meat is tender. 
  • Remove the meat from the pot and place it on the plate and shred by hand.
  • Strain the red liquid or the “consommé” as we call it and anything in the strainer can be discarded. The consommé can be used to dunk your tacos in. 
  • Any grease from the pot where the meat has been cooked can be skimmed off the top, set aside and used as frying oil to make your tacos crispy. 
  1. Take your pack of tortillas, dip them into the grease you had set aside, and place them on a hot griddle. Add cheese and meat on top of each tortilla and when the tortilla is crispy, fold in half. 
  2. Serve each person 2-3 quesabirrias and cup of consommé. 

