Lunchbreak: Beef Birria

Jessica Perjes, Co-owner of Tacotlan
Tacotlan – 4312 W. Fullerton, Chicago
Event:
Latin Restaurant Weeks runs through 10/18/21.
Recipe:
Beef Birria
Ingredients for Step 1
Meat (beef shank) 2 pounds
Salt (4 teaspoons)
24 cups of Water
Ingredients for Step 2:
Oregano (2 teaspoons)
Cinnamon (1/4 teaspoon)
Ground Cloves (1/4 teaspoon)
Ginger (1 piece or 1 inch)
Ground Pepper (1 teaspoon)
Onion (1 large onion)
Garlic (6 cloves)
8 cups of Water
Ingredients for Step 3:
Chile guajillo (7 chiles)
Tomato (3 tomatoes)
8 cups of Water
Step 4 ingredients:
Tortillas (1 pack of 12 tortillas)
Muenster Cheese (2 cups)
Steps to cook birria:
- Boil 2 pounds of meat, 4 teaspoons of salt and 24 cups of water and boil for an hour.
- While the meat is cooking, Blend the ingredients in step 2 and mix it into the pot where the meat is cooking. Do this after an hour of the meat cooking.
- Immediately after mixing in step 2 ingredients, boil the ingredients in step 3 for 15 minutes and blend. Add it to the pot where the meat is cooking.
- Birria is done when the meat is tender.
- Remove the meat from the pot and place it on the plate and shred by hand.
- Strain the red liquid or the “consommé” as we call it and anything in the strainer can be discarded. The consommé can be used to dunk your tacos in.
- Any grease from the pot where the meat has been cooked can be skimmed off the top, set aside and used as frying oil to make your tacos crispy.
- Take your pack of tortillas, dip them into the grease you had set aside, and place them on a hot griddle. Add cheese and meat on top of each tortilla and when the tortilla is crispy, fold in half.
- Serve each person 2-3 quesabirrias and cup of consommé.