Lunchbreak: BBQ Turkey Meatloaf

Mitch Cavanah, Executive Chef, Marvin’s Food & Fuel

https://www.marvinsfoodandfuel.com/

Marvin’s Food & Fuel

954 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL, 60607

(312) 291-9255

*Open for inside/outside dining AND full menu available for delivery/pickup

Recipe:

BBQ Turkey Meatloaf

3 Slices white bread, crust removed, cut into small pieces

¾ cup buttermilk

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, core and seeds removed, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 lbs ground turkey

¼ c Worcestershire sauce

¼ c soy sauce

2 tbls parsley, finely chopped

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Pinch of dried thyme

1 ½ tbls salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

½ cup non-fat dry milk powder

1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce – we use Jax’s Smokey Memphis BBQ Sauce

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl combine the white bread and the buttermilk. Mix the bread well so the bread is fully soaked through and forms a paste. Set aside.

In a medium sized saute pan set over medium heat, add a touch of oil. Add the finely chopped, onion, red bell pepper, and garlic and cook for 10 minutes stirring frequently. Set aside and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, combine the turkey, Worcestershire, soy sauce, parsley, crushed red pepper flakes, thyme, salt, pepper, breadcrumbs, milk powder, soaked bread, and sauteed vegetables. Combine well making sure that the mix is slightly sticky.

Spray a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Put the meat mixture into the loaf pan pressing firmly to ensure there are no air pockets. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes remove the foil and pour the BBQ sauce over the top. Put back in the oven and cook for 15 more minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Cut into slices and serve immediately.