Max Robbins: Executive Chef, The Oakville Grill & Cellar

The Oakville Grill & Cellar

163 N Green St., Chicago, IL 60607

Sunday – Thursday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

https://www.theoakville.com/

Recipe:

BBQ SALMON

Recipe by Max Robbins, Executive Chef, The Oakville Grill & Cellar

Yield: 4 servings

BBQ SALMON INGREDIENTS

● 4 portions of salmon, 6oz each

● ½ cup BBQ sauce, your favorite sauce works

● 1 cup cooked cheesy grits, recipe to follow

● ½ cup BBQ jus, recipe to follow

● 8 – 16 ramps or green onions, previously grilled

● Kosher salt to taste

CHEESY GRITS INGREDIENTS

● 1 ⅔ cups grits

● ½ cup chopped onions

● 1 Tbsp minced garlic

● 4 ⅔ cups milk

● ½ cup butter

● ¼ cup gouda, shredded

● 1 tsp salt

BBQ JUS INGREDIENTS

● 1 1/8 c Favorite BBQ sauce

● 2 cups chicken stock, unsalted

● 1 bunch black kale or collard greens

● 1 tsp fish sauce

● ¾ tsp salt

● 2 Tbsp white vinegar

BBQ SALMON METHOD

1. Preheat oven or grill to 450F.

2. Brush the tops of each salmon portion with your favorite BBQ sauce and then salt.

3. Place salmon on a sheet tray and bake in the oven for 12 – 15 minutes, or place directly on the top rack of a hot grill, cover and grill for 15 – 20 minutes.

4. While the salmon cooks ensure that the grits and jus are hot for serving.

5. For serving, place ¼ cup of the cooked grits at the center of each plate. Next place a portion of salmon atop the grits. Then, surrounding the grits, carefully sauce around 2 tablespoons of the BBQ Jus. Top each plate with grilled ramps or green onions.

CHEESY GRITS METHOD

1. In a large saucepan, sweat the garlic and onion with salt in a quarter of the butter.

2. Add the grits and toast.

3. Add the milk and cook until thick about 25 – 30 minutes.

4. Fold in the remaining butter and all of the cheese. Mix well and reserve.

BBQ JUS METHOD

1. Combine ingredients in a saucepan combine all the ingredients.

2. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook until the liquid is reduced by a third.

3. Strain and reserve.