Lunchbreak: BBQ Ribs & Rib Tips

D’Andre Carter – Soul & Smoke

Soul & Smokehttps://soulandsmoke.com/

Time Out Market Chicagohttps://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

916 West Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312.637.3888

Evanston (1601 Payne #C, Evanston, IL:

Wed+Thurs + Sun: 11am-8:30pm

Fri+S: 11am-9:30pm

Mon-Tues: CLOSED

Avondale (3517 N. Spaulding Ave.) & South Loop (2537 S. Wabash Ave.):

Wed+Thurs + Sun: 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm

Mon-Tues: CLOSED

Recipe:

Soul & Smoke @ Home: BBQ Ribs & Rib Tips

1 Slab Spare Ribs

½ c       Salt

¼ c       Coarse Black Pepper

¼ c       Granulated Onion

¼ c       Granulated Garlic

¼ c       Chili Powder

¼ c       Brown Sugar

2 T       Soul & Smoke BBQ Sauce plus more for finishing

  1. Combine black pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, chili powder and brown sugar in small bowl to make BBQ rub
  2. Preheat oven to 250°
  3. Line baking sheet with parchment
  4. Prepare ribs by removing skirt, membrane and rib tips
  5. Season ribs and rib tips with BBQ rub on both sides
  6. Place ribs and tips on prepared baking sheet on middle oven rack
  7. Roast ribs 1.5 – 2 hr
  8. At about 1.5 hr spray a piece of aluminum foil (large enough to wrap rib slab) with nonstick spray and top with 2 tablespoons Soul & Smoke BBQ Sauce.
  9. Remove spare ribs from oven (leaving tips on the pan) place the spare ribs meat side down on the foil and wrap.
  10. Brush rib tips lightly with BBQ Sauce
  11. Return to oven
  12.  Continue to roast until meat is very tender and begins to pull away from bones, about 30-45 minutes. (Tips may finish before ribs; they are done when they reach 190° – 195°)
  13.  When desired tenderness is reached, remove from oven, unwrap, finish by brushing with additional BBQ sauce and serve.

