Lunchbreak: BBQ Ribs & Rib Tips

D’Andre Carter – Soul & Smoke
Soul & Smoke – https://soulandsmoke.com/
Time Out Market Chicago – https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/
916 West Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
312.637.3888
Evanston (1601 Payne #C, Evanston, IL:
Wed+Thurs + Sun: 11am-8:30pm
Fri+S: 11am-9:30pm
Mon-Tues: CLOSED
Avondale (3517 N. Spaulding Ave.) & South Loop (2537 S. Wabash Ave.):
Wed+Thurs + Sun: 11am-9pm
Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm
Mon-Tues: CLOSED
Recipe:
Soul & Smoke @ Home: BBQ Ribs & Rib Tips
1 Slab Spare Ribs
½ c Salt
¼ c Coarse Black Pepper
¼ c Granulated Onion
¼ c Granulated Garlic
¼ c Chili Powder
¼ c Brown Sugar
2 T Soul & Smoke BBQ Sauce plus more for finishing
- Combine black pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, chili powder and brown sugar in small bowl to make BBQ rub
- Preheat oven to 250°
- Line baking sheet with parchment
- Prepare ribs by removing skirt, membrane and rib tips
- Season ribs and rib tips with BBQ rub on both sides
- Place ribs and tips on prepared baking sheet on middle oven rack
- Roast ribs 1.5 – 2 hr
- At about 1.5 hr spray a piece of aluminum foil (large enough to wrap rib slab) with nonstick spray and top with 2 tablespoons Soul & Smoke BBQ Sauce.
- Remove spare ribs from oven (leaving tips on the pan) place the spare ribs meat side down on the foil and wrap.
- Brush rib tips lightly with BBQ Sauce
- Return to oven
- Continue to roast until meat is very tender and begins to pull away from bones, about 30-45 minutes. (Tips may finish before ribs; they are done when they reach 190° – 195°)
- When desired tenderness is reached, remove from oven, unwrap, finish by brushing with additional BBQ sauce and serve.