Joseph and Laura Payne – Owners of JPs Que
JPs Que
BBQ Sauces and Seasonings
Recipe:
BBQ Grilled Salmon with Roasted Corn Salad
BBQ Grilled Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 Salmon fillet
- 2-3 Tbs JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice Seasoning & Rub
Directions:
- Leave salmon whole or slice into strips
- With skin side down season fillet well with JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice
- Heat Grill to 500 degrees
- Place on grill skin side down
- Cook 5-6 mins
- Flip and cook another 2-4mins
Roasted Corn Salad
Ingredients
- 5 cups of Sweet Corn (Canned, Frozen, Shucked)
- 1 cup of diced Red Bell Pepper
- 1 cup of diced Green Bell Pepper
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- 4tbs of JPs Que Smokey Ancho Pepper and Herb Seasoning & Rub
Directions:
- Use a cast iron skillet to get the perfect charred effect. Start by roasting the corn kernels, onion, and peppers for about 6-8 minutes, stirring in between, until your likeness of charred.
- Keep the mixture aside and let it cool for about 5-8 minutes
- Mix the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, and JPs Que seasoning. Combine the dressing and corn mixture. Mix all together.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.