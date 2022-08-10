Joseph and Laura Payne – Owners of JPs Que

Recipe:

BBQ Grilled Salmon with Roasted Corn Salad

BBQ Grilled Salmon

Ingredients

  1. 1 Salmon fillet
  2. 2-3 Tbs JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice Seasoning & Rub

Directions:

  • Leave salmon whole or slice into strips
  • With skin side down season fillet well with JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice
  • Heat Grill to 500 degrees
  • Place on grill skin side down
  • Cook 5-6 mins
  • Flip and cook another 2-4mins

Roasted Corn Salad

Ingredients

  1. 5 cups of Sweet Corn (Canned, Frozen, Shucked)
  2. 1 cup of diced Red Bell Pepper
  3. 1 cup of diced Green Bell Pepper
  4. ¼ cup diced red onion
  5. ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  6. ½ cup of mayonnaise
  7. 4tbs of JPs Que Smokey Ancho Pepper and Herb Seasoning & Rub

Directions:

  • Use a cast iron skillet to get the perfect charred effect. Start by roasting the corn kernels, onion, and peppers for about 6-8 minutes, stirring in between, until your likeness of charred.
  • Keep the mixture aside and let it cool for about 5-8 minutes
  • Mix the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, and JPs Que seasoning. Combine the dressing and corn mixture. Mix all together.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.