Joseph and Laura Payne – Owners of JPs Que

JPs Que

BBQ Sauces and Seasonings

You can purchase products at www.jpsque.com

Also, you can go to our website to find our artisan market calendar.

https://jpsque.com/pages/ev

And check out more on the Kingsford Preserve the Pit fellowship: https://www.kingsford.com/kingsford-grilling/preserve-the-pit/

Recipe:

BBQ Grilled Salmon with Roasted Corn Salad

BBQ Grilled Salmon

Ingredients

1 Salmon fillet 2-3 Tbs JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice Seasoning & Rub

Directions:

Leave salmon whole or slice into strips

With skin side down season fillet well with JPs Que Nice Honey and Spice

Heat Grill to 500 degrees

Place on grill skin side down

Cook 5-6 mins

Flip and cook another 2-4mins

Roasted Corn Salad

Ingredients

5 cups of Sweet Corn (Canned, Frozen, Shucked) 1 cup of diced Red Bell Pepper 1 cup of diced Green Bell Pepper ¼ cup diced red onion ½ cup plain Greek yogurt ½ cup of mayonnaise 4tbs of JPs Que Smokey Ancho Pepper and Herb Seasoning & Rub

Directions:

Use a cast iron skillet to get the perfect charred effect. Start by roasting the corn kernels, onion, and peppers for about 6-8 minutes, stirring in between, until your likeness of charred.

Keep the mixture aside and let it cool for about 5-8 minutes

Mix the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, and JPs Que seasoning. Combine the dressing and corn mixture. Mix all together.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.