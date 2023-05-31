Carol Himmel – Chef & Co-Owner, Himmel’s Chicago

Himmel’s Chicago

2251 W Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60625-1903

+1 773 784 8777

http://www.himmelschicago.com

Event:

Maifest Chicago

June 1- 4th, 2023

Near Lincoln and Leland Avenues – Lincoln Square

https://www.maifestchicago.com/

Recipe:

Bavarian Potato Salad

10 lbs Yukon gold potatoes

1 cup canola oil

1/2-3/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 cup hot water or vegetable stock

2 large onions chopped

Fresh Chive

Boil potatoes with 3 tablespoons salt until cooked, about 45 minutes. Peel potatoes while warm and slice.

Pour oil over potatoes.

Mix all remaining ingredients and pour over potatoes.

Garnish with fresh chive.