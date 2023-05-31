Carol Himmel – Chef & Co-Owner, Himmel’s Chicago
Himmel’s Chicago
2251 W Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60625-1903
Event:
Maifest Chicago
June 1- 4th, 2023
Near Lincoln and Leland Avenues – Lincoln Square
https://www.maifestchicago.com/
Recipe:
Bavarian Potato Salad
10 lbs Yukon gold potatoes
1 cup canola oil
1/2-3/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 cup hot water or vegetable stock
2 large onions chopped
Fresh Chive
Boil potatoes with 3 tablespoons salt until cooked, about 45 minutes. Peel potatoes while warm and slice.
Pour oil over potatoes.
Mix all remaining ingredients and pour over potatoes.
Garnish with fresh chive.