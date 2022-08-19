Sam Dickstein, Chef, Pizzeria Portofino

Pizzeria Portofino – 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL

https://www.pizzeriaportofino.com/

**Boats cruising down the Chicago River can dock at Pizzeria Portofino and order from the signature Marina Menu. This menu includes everything one needs to enjoy a coastal Italian meal, including prosecco, pizzas, and more.

**Pizzeria Portofino is open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday. Reservations can be made via Tock for dining room seating and for the all-weather patio.

Recipe:

Bar Harbor Mussels

Serves 2

MUSSELS INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbsp canola oil

4 Tbsp butter, cubed

1 Pound mussels, cleaned

½ cup white wine

1 Tbsp garlic, thinly sliced

4 medium-sized shallots, diced

1 Tbsp fresno chilies, finely diced

½ Tbsp Calabrian Chili Paste

¼ cup, sun dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 large pinch parsley, finely chopped

1 large pinch basil, finely chopped

4-6 petite basil leaves, garnish

1 lemon for squeezing

MUSSELS METHOD:

In a large pot with a lid, heat the canola oil over medium heat, until glistening. Add shaved garlic, fresno chiles, and shallots to the pot and saute, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Add the sundried tomatoes, and white wine. Stir to break apart the tomatoes. Bring the pot to a boil. Once boiling, add the mussels, stir well, then cover the pot and shake once or twice to be sure the mussels don’t burn on the bottom. Cook over medium heat for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the mussels have opened. Once mussels have opened, gently stir in the lemon-infused olive oil, basil, and parsley. Place mussels into a bowl and garnish with chopped parsley, basil leaves, and squeeze of fresh lemon. Plate and serve with bread.