K.C. Gulbro – Chef and Owner of FoxFire and Copper Fox Restaurants

FoxFire – 17 W. State St., Geneva, IL – http://www.foxfiregeneva.com

Copper Fox – 477 South 3rd St., Geneva, IL – http://www.copper-fox.com

Events:

**Coming up on April 22 at 7pm at Copper Fox we will be having a Murder Mystery Dinner.

**St. Patrick’s Day….

FoxFire St. Patrick’s Day Specials (meals 3-9 pm 3/17 only) and Weekend Events:

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Bangers and Colcannon

Fish and Chips

Half-priced Guinness pints

Friday, March 18th, 7-10 pm: Live performance by Junkyard Groove

Saturday, March 19th, 7-10 pm: Live performance by D.S. Wilson

Copper Fox St. Patrick’s Day Specials (meals 3-9 pm 3/17 only) and Weekend Events:

Shepherd’s Pie

Bangers and Colcannon

Fish and Chips

Half-priced Guinness pints

Saturday, March 19th, 7-10 pm: Live performance by Wally Swiatly

Recipe:

Bangers with Colcannon and Guinness Gravy -From Chef K.C. Gulbro of FoxFire and Copper Fox in Geneva:

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 4

1-pound potatoes, peeled and diced

1/4-pound bacon, cut into 1 inch slices

Pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 head cabbage, thinly sliced

4 green onions, sliced

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon oil

1 lbs. English style bangers (we will be using north county smokehouse brand)

1 large white onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons flour

1 bottle or pint Guinness

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon sour cream

Heavy Cream to taste

1. Bring some water to boil, add the potatoes and simmer until fork tender, about 20-30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile cook the bacon in a large pan over medium heat until it renders, about 3-5 minutes.

3. Add the butter to the bacon, season with salt and pepper and cook until it foams, about a minute.

4. Add the cabbage to the bacon, mix to coat and let cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

5. Add the green onions to the cabbage, cook for 5 minutes, season with salt and pepper,

cover and set aside.

6. Heat the oil in a pan over medium high heat.

7. Add the sausage and cook until golden brown, about 4-6 minutes per side, and set them aside. Keep drippings

8. Add the onions and butter, and salute until tender, about 5-8 minutes.

9. Add the garlic and thyme and sauté until fragrant, about a minute.

10. Sprinkle in the flour and let it cook for a few minutes. Making a rue

11. Add the Guinness, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar along with the sausage and simmer for 10 minutes.

12. Remove the sausage and continue to simmer to reduce by half about 10 minutes.

13. Meanwhile, mash the potatoes, mix in the cabbage followed by the butter, sour cream, and enough heavy cream until you get your favorite mashed potatoes consistency. Season.

14. Divide the colcannon between 4 plates, top with sausages and cover in gravy.