Dr. Sharon Crittenden
-Black Women Who Cook & Empower = Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/groups/435130870961563/?ref=share
-Women’s Empowerment Worldwide: Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1023872685188347/?ref=share
People can order her food by emailing:
or calling: ph. 414-436-9483
Recipe:
Banana Pudding From Scratch – The Southern Way (Can be served hot or cold)
Ingredients:
*2 Boxes of Vanilla Wafers (Nilla Wafer Brand)
*2-3 ripe bananas (you can use more if you prefer more bananas versus cookies) – They need to be ripe for more flavor and sweetness
*4 cups of whole milk (can substitute with buttermilk or use almond milk or Lactaid milk for milk allergies)
*1 stick salted butter (best to use is Prairie Farms Sweet Cream).
*1/2 cup of sugar (can use 1 cup or 2 cups depending on sweetness; for sugar free, use sweet and low)
*4 Eggs (separate the white from the yellow yolk)
*½ tsp of Pure Lemon Extract, ½ teaspoon of Banana imitation flavor and ½ tsp of Pure Almond Extract (best to use is Watkins brand) – Can alternate with various flavors and can also simply use 1 and ½ teaspoons of Pure Vanilla Extra if desired versus the other flavors)
*1/8 teaspoon of Allspice
*4 tbsp of self-rising flour (best to use is King Arthur or Gold Medal)
*Yellow food coloring (optional for more yellow color)
Directions:
- Separate egg white from yellow yolk (put to the side in a bowl)
- Melt butter in pot on medium heat
- Use the yellow yolks, one half of the milk and add it to the flour in a separate bowl; whisk until smooth
- Once butter has melted, add remaining milk, flour mixture (from step 3)
- Cook about 7 minutes or until thick and bubbly
- Add in sugar, flavor/extracts
- Allow pudding mix to cool
- Line a square glass Pyrex dish (or any type of oven safe dish) with some of the pudding mix
- Layer the dish by lining the dish first with Vanilla wafters
- Pour some of the cooled off pudding mix on the cookies
- Slice small pieces of bananas and put that on top of the vanilla wafers/pudding mix layer
- Repeat steps 9, 10 and 11 until the layers reach the top of the glass dish.