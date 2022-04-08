Kevin McCormick, Executive Chef of Good Ambler

Good Ambler

216 N Peoria – Chicago, IL 60607

312-872-7165

Hours: Mon-Fri: 7-5 pm, Sat-Sun 8-5 pm

https://www.goodambler.com/

Specials:

● Easter Menu: Guests can order a large chocolate egg (with milk or dark chocolate), sprinkle egg, chocolate egg carton, or chocolate bunny online through Tock or pick them up while supplies last daily at the café. Pick-up for online orders is April 14-17 from 10-3 pm.

● Mother’s Day: We will have a few new petit gateau available starting on Mother’s Day weekend to tap into bright spring flavors! These make the perfect Mother’s Day gift/ dessert for brunch at home.

● Chocolates/ Best Gifts: Good Ambler has beautiful bonbons with fruity, nutty, boozy, and spiced flavors! They are packaged in sets of 9- 16 pieces and candy bars are also available!

● Private Events/ Catering: Good Ambler is ideal for large private events and parties- please email events@16oncenterchicago.com to place a catering order (with 72 hours notice) or to book a private event! You can order pastries and cookies by the dozen, cakes by the loaf, cakes, quiche, and coffee for a group. See more on the website here. https://www.goodambler.com/private-events-catering You can fill out an event request form online here. https://16oncenterchicago.tripleseat.com/party_request/18363

● Specialty Cakes: Guests can pre-order speciality cakes like a flourless Caramel Chocolate Cake, Tiramisu, and Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with a seasonal fruit compote. These cakes require 3 days for preparation and serve 8-10 people.

● Goods At Good Ambler is a bi-weekly market with items from local creatives from 10am- 2pm on Sundays. You can see events and pop-ups listed on the website or announced via Instagram.

Recipe:

Good Ambler’s Banana Bread Recipe

● 2 cups all-purpose flour

● 1 teaspoon baking soda

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ½ teaspoon cinnamon

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

● ½ cup butter

● ¾ cup brown sugar

● 2 eggs, beaten

● 2 ⅓ cups mashed overripe bananas

Preheat oven to 350 fahrenheit.

Mix together the dry ingredients and spice.

Cream butter and sugar in in stand mixer, Whip with paddle attachment until light and fluffy, add in eggs one at a time, alternately add in the flour mixture and mashed bananas.

Bake in buttered and floured loaf pan until golden brown and delicious about 25-35 min.

Cool on a cookie rack.