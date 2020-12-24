Lunchbreak: Balsamic Roasted Pork Shoulder with Brussels Sprouts

Mila Furman

Recipes:

A Very Keto Christmas segment recipes:

Balsamic Roasted Pork Shoulder

1 5-6 pound boneless pork shoulder

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

8 large shallots, sliced thickly

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

2 cups low-salt chicken broth

2 large fresh rosemary sprigs

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

10-15 cloves of garlic

3 pieces of lemon rind

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove the pork from the package and score the skin ONLY but cutting diagonal squares on it. Season heavily to ensure that the salt and pepper goes in all the nooks and crannies. Place the pork shoulder into a Dutch oven, SKIN SIDE UP. You can also use a foil pan or a roasting pan. Pour balsamic over the pork Add the shallots, rosemary, lemon rind, copious amounts of garlic and cherry tomatoes into the pot. Roast for 30 minutes so the skin can get gloriously crispy. Remove it from the oven and add it your chicken broth. Close the lid and lower the heat to 350 degrees for 3.5-4 hours until it is fall apart tender!

Brussels Sprouts with Gremolata

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half if small, quartered if large

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Pinch of red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves

1/2 cup finely minced flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons lemon zest and juice of half a lemon



1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Slice the brussels sprouts in half and place on a sheet pan fitted with parchment paper. You can also use a foil pan. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Place into the oven and roast for about 15-20 minutes or until gloriously crispy.

Let’s make the gremolata!

Add parsley, garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon zest and juice, black pepper, salt and olive oil into a food processor. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Once the Brussel sprouts are out of the oven, toss them in the gremolata and finish with some extra lemon zest right on top!