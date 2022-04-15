Chef Lonnie Romero – The Spice House

The Spice House

1512 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

1941 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201

https://www.thespicehouse.com/

Recipe:

Balsamic Glazed Wedge Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Balsamic Glaze (Demo)

4 oz. balsamic vinegar

¼ cup sugar

pinch salt

-Whisk all ingredients together and set aside.

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (Demo)

1 cup of Buttermilk

½ of Mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Homestyle Ranch seasoning

2 tsp. Lemon Juice

-Whisk Buttermilk, Mayonnaise, Homestyle Ranch, Lemon Juice together. Set aside.

Salad Ingredients:

1 Head of iceberg lettuce, quartered

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (not demo’d)

8 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled (not demo’d)

Balsamic Glaze Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Arrange the lettuce on a baking sheet, cut side up. Season with salt and set aside.

Brush Balsamic glaze on Iceberg wedges sprinkle with salt.

Place wedges in broiler for 1-2 minutes. Apply a second coat of glaze. Broil for 1 minute more. Remove from the oven.

Assemble:

Place charred wedges on a plate. Drizzle with Buttermilk Ranch dressing

Crumble bacon on wedges.

Top with halved Cherry Tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese or feta.