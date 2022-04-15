Chef Lonnie Romero – The Spice House
The Spice House
1512 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
1941 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201
https://www.thespicehouse.com/
Recipe:
Balsamic Glazed Wedge Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Balsamic Glaze (Demo)
4 oz. balsamic vinegar
¼ cup sugar
pinch salt
-Whisk all ingredients together and set aside.
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (Demo)
1 cup of Buttermilk
½ of Mayonnaise
2 tbsp. Homestyle Ranch seasoning
2 tsp. Lemon Juice
-Whisk Buttermilk, Mayonnaise, Homestyle Ranch, Lemon Juice together. Set aside.
Salad Ingredients:
1 Head of iceberg lettuce, quartered
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (not demo’d)
8 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled (not demo’d)
Balsamic Glaze Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Arrange the lettuce on a baking sheet, cut side up. Season with salt and set aside.
Brush Balsamic glaze on Iceberg wedges sprinkle with salt.
Place wedges in broiler for 1-2 minutes. Apply a second coat of glaze. Broil for 1 minute more. Remove from the oven.
Assemble:
Place charred wedges on a plate. Drizzle with Buttermilk Ranch dressing
Crumble bacon on wedges.
Top with halved Cherry Tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese or feta.