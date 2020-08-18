Lunchbreak: Baked Halibut with Pineapple Salsa

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

FOR THE HALIBUT:

1lb Halibut, about 2 filets

1 lemon, juiced

Olive oil

1 teaspoon Sea salt

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped



FOR THE SALSA:

8 ounces fresh pineapple, diced

1 bunch cilantro (about 1 cup)

1 lime squeezed (about 3 Tbs.)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400 F.

2. In a 9×13 baking dish, lay down the halibut filets and pour on lemon juice on it and drizzle some olive oil.

3. Top it with fresh cilantro and sea salt.

4. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 400F until the internal temperature reaches 130-135F

5. While the fish is baking, prepare the pineapple salsa. To start, dice the pineapple into small cubes, but do not over do it as it can fall apart.

6. Use a food processor or knife to chop the cilantro.

7. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir.

8. Once the fish is cooked and plated, top with pineapple salsa and serve with a green salad.