Steve Brales – Chef/Owner
Molos Greek Taverna
1072 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187
630-313-6700
http://www.molosgreekrestaurant.com
Recipe:
Baked Feta – Lightly breaded barrel aged feta topped w/ Greek Honey and Sesame Seeds
6 oz Greek Imported Feta
1 Cup all purpose flour
1 cup bread crumbs
1.5 TB Parsley
2 teaspoons Black Pepper
1 teaspoons Seasoning Salt
2 xl Eggs
1 cup Greek Honey
1 cup sesame seeds
- In a bowl break eggs and whisk.
- Slice Feta.
- Place frying pan over medium heat to warm up.
- In another bowl, put bread crumbs and parsley. Lightly mix.
- Mix flour, pepper, and seasoning salt in a separate bowl.
- Combine dried bowls.
- Take Feta, dip in egg batter and then in dry ingredients.
- Place in hot pan and cook 2 minutes on each side.
- Place in plate and top with honey and sesame seeds.
- Serve.