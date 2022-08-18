Mike Frost – Chef, Chicago BBQ Company

http://chicagobbqcompany.com/

Event:

Ribfest Chicago

Friday, August 19 from 5 to 11p.m. and Saturday, Sunday Aug 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 4000 N. Lincoln Ave (located at Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen roads).

https://chicagoevents.com/events/ribfest-chicago/

https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/

Recipe:

Chicago BBQ Company’s Signature Baked Beans

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon cut up into pieces

1 small onion diced

4 cans white beans such as Navy, Great Northern, Cannellini drained

¾ cup Chicago BBQ Company Sweet and Sassy BBQ sauce (or any tangy sauce)

½ cup molasses

2 TBSP Apple Cider Vinegar

2 TBSP Chicago BBQ Rub or your favorite BBQ rub

Instructions:

Brown bacon in large pot or pan. Remove bacon reserving bacon drippings. Add onion to pan with drippings and cook over medium heat until translucent. Add drained beans, BBQ sauce, molasses, vinegar, reserved bacon crumbles and BBQ rub. Simmer gently over low heat until thick and syrupy, approximately 45 minutes.

Chicago BBQ Company’s Signature Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

One package, 16 oz – Macaroni or any type pasta

½ tsp salt

½ stick Butter or Margarine

¾ cup Vegetable Broth

2 TBS Flour

8oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

¼ cup Gruyere Shredded Cheese

½ cup Milk or Cream

Chicago BBQ Company Steak Magic Seasoning

Mix or your favorite steak seasoning

Instructions:

Bring water in medium saucepan to a boil and add the macaroni or pasta you want to serve.

Add ½ tsp salt to water and pasta and cook until al dente – remove from heat and drain pasta reserving ½ cup of pasta water

Melt ½ stick of butter or margarine in saucepan

Just as it starts to bubble add2 tbsp of flour and immediately start to whisk together

Add ¾ cup vegetable broth and continue to stir to avoid lumps

Add 8oz of sharp cheddar shredded cheese and ¼ cup of Gruyere shredded cheese in increments – stir until 1st increment is melted and then add the next and so on.

Add milk or cream to mixture –1/2 cup approx. You can thin out with broth or pasta water

Add drained pasta to saucepan of cheese sauce and stir in 2TBSP of Chicago BBQ Company Steak Magic Seasoning

Mix together and serve