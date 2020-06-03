Lunchbreak: Baked Avocado Eggs

Erika Schlick

Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 avocados

2 small eggs

salt to taste

½ tablespoon of fresh chives

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C).

2. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits and spoon out some of the flesh. Place the avocado halves, hallowed sides facing up. You can place them in a small ramekin or use crumpled foil to hold the avocado halves level.

3. Crack an egg over a bowl and try to separate some of the white from the yolk. Pour the yolk into the avocado halves and spoon the whites in until the hallow is full. Repeat with the remaining halves and eggs.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the white is set but the yolk is still runny.



5. Season each avocado half with salt and chives. Divide between two plates and serve immediately.