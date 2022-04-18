Danny Sawchuk, Manager of Bagels By The Book
Bagels By The Book
Cambridge Plaza
870 S. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048
847-367-7811
https://www.bagelsbythebook.com/
Check out:
The happy hour dining deal features half-priced bagels, daily from 1-2 p.m.
The three new Tuscan Toasts selections include: Avocado Toast (avocado, arugula and everything bagel seasoning); Green Goddess Toast (pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, cucumber, salt and pepper); and Smoked Salmon Toast (avocado, arugula, smoked salmon and cucumber).
Bagels By The Book is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine-in, carry out, online ordering and catering are available. The full menu is available here.
Recipe:
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Choice of bagel, all-natural turkey, pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, and garlic aioli.
2.5 oz Turkey
1.5 oz (3T) pesto cream cheese
3 slices of avocado
1.5 oz (3T) arugula
2 slices of tomato
.5 oz (1T) garlic aioli
Start by slicing the bagel in half and toasting. Spread pesto cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. On the bottom bagel add two slices of tomato, the avocado slices, and the turkey. Then add the arugula and drizzle it with garlic aioli. Top the bagel sandwich and serve!
Flower Child Sandwich
Choice of bagel, scallion cream cheese, arugula, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and sunflower seeds.
2 oz (4T) scallion cream cheese
3 slices of avocado
2 slices of tomato
5 slices of cucumber
1.5 oz (3T) arugula
.5 oz (1T) sunflower seeds
Start by slicing the bagel in half and toasting. Spread scallion cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. On the bottom bagel add the sunflower seeds, cucumber slices, tomato slices, avocado slices, then arugula. Top the bagel sandwich and serve!
Pesto Cream Cheese
1 quart plain cream cheese
¼ cup pesto
Whip until smooth
Scallion Cream Cheese
1 quart plain cream cheese
¼ cup chopped scallions
Whip until smooth
Garlic Aioli
5 medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced
2 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
sprinkle of salt
½ cup good quality mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard
Whisk ingredients together in a bowl, refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving
Bagel Choices:
Plain
Everything
Onion
Sesame
Cheddar
Cheddar Jalapeño
Asiago
Blueberry
Strawberry
Cinnamon Raisin
French Toast
Poppyseed
Wheat
Chocolate Chip
Flaming Hot Cheeto
Oreo