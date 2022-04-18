Danny Sawchuk, Manager of Bagels By The Book

Bagels By The Book

Cambridge Plaza

870 S. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048

847-367-7811

https://www.bagelsbythebook.com/

Check out:

The happy hour dining deal features half-priced bagels, daily from 1-2 p.m.

The three new Tuscan Toasts selections include: Avocado Toast (avocado, arugula and everything bagel seasoning); Green Goddess Toast (pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, cucumber, salt and pepper); and Smoked Salmon Toast (avocado, arugula, smoked salmon and cucumber).

Bagels By The Book is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine-in, carry out, online ordering and catering are available. The full menu is available here.

Recipe:

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

Choice of bagel, all-natural turkey, pesto cream cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, and garlic aioli.

2.5 oz Turkey

1.5 oz (3T) pesto cream cheese

3 slices of avocado

1.5 oz (3T) arugula

2 slices of tomato

.5 oz (1T) garlic aioli

Start by slicing the bagel in half and toasting. Spread pesto cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. On the bottom bagel add two slices of tomato, the avocado slices, and the turkey. Then add the arugula and drizzle it with garlic aioli. Top the bagel sandwich and serve!

Flower Child Sandwich

Choice of bagel, scallion cream cheese, arugula, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and sunflower seeds.

2 oz (4T) scallion cream cheese

3 slices of avocado

2 slices of tomato

5 slices of cucumber

1.5 oz (3T) arugula

.5 oz (1T) sunflower seeds

Start by slicing the bagel in half and toasting. Spread scallion cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. On the bottom bagel add the sunflower seeds, cucumber slices, tomato slices, avocado slices, then arugula. Top the bagel sandwich and serve!

Pesto Cream Cheese

1 quart plain cream cheese

¼ cup pesto

Whip until smooth

Scallion Cream Cheese

1 quart plain cream cheese

¼ cup chopped scallions

Whip until smooth

Garlic Aioli

5 medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste

sprinkle of salt

½ cup good quality mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Whisk ingredients together in a bowl, refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving

Bagel Choices:

Plain

Everything

Onion

Sesame

Cheddar

Cheddar Jalapeño

Asiago

Blueberry

Strawberry

Cinnamon Raisin

French Toast

Poppyseed

Wheat

Chocolate Chip

Flaming Hot Cheeto

Oreo