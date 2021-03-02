Lunchbreak: Bacon Wrapped Dates

Eric Jorgensen, Executive Chef – Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba

Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! – River North

441 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 985-6909

Promotions:

Guests can get $15 sangria pitchers every Monday from open to close (dine-in only). Our iconic pitchers for just half the price!

Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! also has a Free Eats Mobile Club for free plates and other exclusive offers delivered straight to your phone. Text LILBA to 70717 to join.

Recipe:

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Serves 12, good for 3-4 people

Ingredients:

12 Medjool dates, pitted

6 bacon slices, medium cut, applewood smoked

12 unwrapped wooden toothpicks (no frills)

Method:

Optional: Preheat oven to 450°F (see Step #5 below). Pit the dates if they aren’t already: Slice lengthwise letting the knife hit the pit (i.e., don’t slice all the way through, then pry sides open and push pit upwards and out. Cut each bacon slice in half and wrap around each date. With the flap end at the top, insert toothpick to ensure it doesn’t unravel. Deep-fry the Bacon-Wrapped Dates at 350°F for 1 to 2 minutes, until bacon starts to crisp. Or, roast in 450°F oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until bacon starts to crisp.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Serves 3 cups (more than you’ll need); preserves well for 7 days

Ingredients:

½ gallon (64 fl oz) of good quality apple cider

6oz (3/4 c) white wine vinegar or champagne vinegar

1 cup blended oil (80% canola oil, 20% olive oil) (80%/20% Canola/Olive Oil)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

0.5 teaspoon ground white pepper

Method:

Bring apple cider to a boil and reduce to 1 cup, then allow to cool. Combine cider reduction, vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk to combine. While whisking, slowly mix in oil to create emulsion. Taste and adjust salt if needed. Garnish dates with apple cider vinaigrette, large diced apple pieces and chopped parsley.