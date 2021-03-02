Lunchbreak: Bacon Wrapped Dates

Eric Jorgensen, Executive Chef – Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba
https://www.cafebabareeba.com/lil-ba-ba-reeba/
Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! – River North
441 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 985-6909
Promotions:
Guests can get $15 sangria pitchers every Monday from open to close (dine-in only). Our iconic pitchers for just half the price!
Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! also has a Free Eats Mobile Club for free plates and other exclusive offers delivered straight to your phone. Text LILBA to 70717 to join.
Recipe:
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Serves 12, good for 3-4 people
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Ingredients:
- 12 Medjool dates, pitted
- 6 bacon slices, medium cut, applewood smoked
- 12 unwrapped wooden toothpicks (no frills)
Method:
- Optional: Preheat oven to 450°F (see Step #5 below).
- Pit the dates if they aren’t already: Slice lengthwise letting the knife hit the pit (i.e., don’t slice all the way through, then pry sides open and push pit upwards and out.
- Cut each bacon slice in half and wrap around each date.
- With the flap end at the top, insert toothpick to ensure it doesn’t unravel.
- Deep-fry the Bacon-Wrapped Dates at 350°F for 1 to 2 minutes, until bacon starts to crisp. Or, roast in 450°F oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until bacon starts to crisp.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 3 cups (more than you’ll need); preserves well for 7 days
Ingredients:
- ½ gallon (64 fl oz) of good quality apple cider
- 6oz (3/4 c) white wine vinegar or champagne vinegar
- 1 cup blended oil (80% canola oil, 20% olive oil) (80%/20% Canola/Olive Oil)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 0.5 teaspoon ground white pepper
Method:
- Bring apple cider to a boil and reduce to 1 cup, then allow to cool.
- Combine cider reduction, vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk to combine.
- While whisking, slowly mix in oil to create emulsion. Taste and adjust salt if needed.
- Garnish dates with apple cider vinaigrette, large diced apple pieces and chopped parsley.