Lunchbreak: Baby Back Ribs

John Manion
Babygold Barbecue at FitzGerald’s
6615 Roosevelt Rd.
Berwyn, IL 60402
(708) 637-4364
Recipe:
Babygold Baby Back ribs
2 racks baby back ribs
Yellow mustard
Dry rub, we use Pork Mafia Memphis Mud
Your favorite BBQ sauce, we make and sell our own at the restaurant
Spray bottle with 50/50 water and cider vinegar
Method:
- Get your smoker ready to go and keep ‘er rolling at a 250 degree temperature.
- Take your ribs out of the packaging and pat dry with a paper towel. With baby back ribs you shouldn’t need to trim anything off. Season with kosher salt, than squeeze yellow mustard onto the surface of the ribs (your heard that right) and rub, or dare I say, massage the mustard into the meat. Next, sprinkle your preferred dry rub liberally cover the ribs on both sides.
- Put those bad-boys in the smoker at 250 and don’t even think of looking at them for the first hour. If you’re looking, you’re not cooking. At an hour give them a peep, and if the edges are getting dark give them a little spritz. You’re going to repeat this every 30 minutes or so for the next 3 hours.
- At about the 4 hour point you should be done and ready to chow down. I like to flip those puppies over, give them a brush of my favorite (in my case, BABYGOLD) barbecue sauce, flip them back to the meat side and give ‘em a brush then ready to serve. If you like you can wrap them in foil and keep them warm until you are ready to eat.
* In lieu of a smoker, can use an oven or grill.