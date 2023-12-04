Chef Andres Cabrera of Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H.) in Geneva and Ottawa, IL

Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H.) in Geneva and Ottawa

124 W. State Street, Geneva, IL 60134 | 630-587-BASH

1012 N. LaSalle St. Ottawa, IL 61350 | 815-434-BASH

https://www.burgerandsushihouse.com/

Event:

“Dine with Santa at B.A.S.H. in Geneva, IL:

Thursday, December 7 and Sunday, December 10

Families are invited to dine with Santa and his elves at Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H) in Geneva this December. Dinner reservations with Santa are available on Thursday, December 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and lunch reservations are available on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are limited, to book a table visit https://tinyurl.com/yj47vyzh.

Recipe:

B.A.S.H. BURGER

With bacon, American cheese, spicy mayo and a hash brown on a brioche bun

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 brioche hamburger bun (3.5 – 4 inch)

Spicy Mayo, to taste

¾ cup favorite mayonnaise

¼ cup sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ lb 18/22 grill ready smoked thick cut bacon

7 oz. beef patty 75%-25% angus beef, chuck brisket blend if possible

1 slice American Cheese

1 Hash Brown

½ cup of shredded frozen par-cooked hash brown potatoes

.1 tablespoon melted butter

Method:

1. Spicy Mayo: whisk all ingredients together in a bowl and hold until ready to use.

2. Bacon: Bake in oven 14-18 min. at 350 F’ just until golden brown and crispy.

3. Hash Brown: form shredded potatoes into a circle to mimic the size of the burger patty as well as the bun. Cook until one side is golden brown about 3-4 minutes per side.

4. Heat a drizzle of oil in sauté pan on medium high. Cook the burger patty to your desired doneness, anout 4 to 6 minutes per side. Place slice of American cheese on the patty for the final 2 minutes of cooking to melt. 5. Spread a generous amount of our spicy mayo on both sides of the bun. Next, place hash brown on bottom bun followed by the burger patty with the melted American cheese. Then top with two to three pieces of crispy bacon, add top bun and enjoy.