Stefano Casati

Casati’s Modern Italian

444 W Fullerton Pkwy – Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.cpvino.com/

Monday’s: Wine Not Monday 1/2 Bottle of Wines.

Vegan Tuesday’s: 20% of all dine-in and pick up orders only. The 20% is applied prior to tax.

Monday-Friday: Kids eat FREE with a purchase of an adult entree. (Pasta, Meat, or Fish)

Happy Hour: 40% on select wines Monday- Friday 4p-6:30 pm last call 6:15pm / $4 OFF hand crafted cocktails.

Recipe:

Avocado Prosciutto Toast

Ingredients:

1 – Avocado

3 pieces – Prosciutto Crudo

1 slice of Toast

3 Eggs

Mixed Greens, potatoes, shredded carrots, peppers, leeks

Instructions (serves 1):

Slice 3 pieces Prosciutto, thin Thinly slice the avocado Heat frying pan with olive oil on low and be sure to cover the entire pan with olive oil so the eggs do not stick to the pan Crack eggs and drop the yolk into a bowl and start to slowly whip it from side to side Then place the whipped eggs into the pre-heated with olive oil frying pan. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to the scrambled eggs. Continue to stir the eggs until they begin to look like scrambled eggs.- 25-45 seconds approx. Place on the plate Toast the bread slices in a toaster Roasted Potatoes: Scrub the potatoes and clean prior to cooking. Blanch the potatoes in water for 5 minutes prior to cooking. Take another frying pan and place olive oil in the frying pan then add salt, pepper, prepared potatoes, shredded carrots, leeks. Cook for approx 2 minutes. Place the bread on the plate, scrambled eggs, avocado, prosciutto, and potatoes with all the vegetables. Now, buon appetito!