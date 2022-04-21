Stefano Casati
Casati’s Modern Italian
444 W Fullerton Pkwy – Chicago, IL 60614
Check Out:
Monday’s: Wine Not Monday 1/2 Bottle of Wines.
Vegan Tuesday’s: 20% of all dine-in and pick up orders only. The 20% is applied prior to tax.
Monday-Friday: Kids eat FREE with a purchase of an adult entree. (Pasta, Meat, or Fish)
Happy Hour: 40% on select wines Monday- Friday 4p-6:30 pm last call 6:15pm / $4 OFF hand crafted cocktails.
Recipe:
Avocado Prosciutto Toast
Ingredients:
1 – Avocado
3 pieces – Prosciutto Crudo
1 slice of Toast
3 Eggs
Mixed Greens, potatoes, shredded carrots, peppers, leeks
Instructions (serves 1):
- Slice 3 pieces Prosciutto, thin
- Thinly slice the avocado
- Heat frying pan with olive oil on low and be sure to cover the entire pan with olive oil so the eggs do not stick to the pan
- Crack eggs and drop the yolk into a bowl and start to slowly whip it from side to side
- Then place the whipped eggs into the pre-heated with olive oil frying pan.
- Add a pinch of salt and pepper to the scrambled eggs. Continue to stir the eggs until they begin to look like scrambled eggs.- 25-45 seconds approx. Place on the plate
- Toast the bread slices in a toaster
- Roasted Potatoes: Scrub the potatoes and clean prior to cooking. Blanch the potatoes in water for 5 minutes prior to cooking.
- Take another frying pan and place olive oil in the frying pan then add salt, pepper, prepared potatoes, shredded carrots, leeks. Cook for approx 2 minutes.
- Place the bread on the plate, scrambled eggs, avocado, prosciutto, and potatoes with all the vegetables. Now, buon appetito!