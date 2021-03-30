Lunchbreak: Avocado Green Chickpea Bhel

Sahil Sethi, Head Chef at ROOH Chicago
ROOH Chicago
736 W Randolph St.
Chicago, IL 60661
Recipe:
Avocado Green Chickpea Bhel
- Green Chickpeas- 2 oz (1/4 cup)
- Avocado Medium Diced- ½ each
- Green Apple Small Diced- ½ each
- Boiled Potato Small Diced- ½ each
- Red/White Onion Chopped- ¼ each
- Cilantro Leaves Chopped – 1 oz (2T)
- Tamarind Chutney- 1 oz (2T) (Market Bought)
- Chat Masala- ¼ Tsp (MDH)
- Salt- To taste
- Lemon Juiced- 1 each
- Thai Green Chili Seeded & Chopped- 1 each
Tools for success
- Spoon -1
- Mixing Bowl- 1 each
- Tasting Spoons- 4 each
- Chopping Board- 1 each
- Knife- 1 each
- Delis- to store cut prep
- Absorbent Paper (Bounty)
Method for Avocado & Green Chickpea Bhel
- Pre-cut green apple toss with lemon juice and keep .
- Small dice the potatoes and onions. Chop the cilantro.
- In a mixing bowl add in all the pre chopped ingredients and Green Chickpea add salt, chat masala.
- Add lemon juice, tamarind chutney, adjust seasoning and taste.
- Deseed the avocado and cut it medium dice.
- Mix the avocado with rest of the mixture.
- Serve it cold.