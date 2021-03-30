Lunchbreak: Avocado Green Chickpea Bhel

Sahil Sethi, Head Chef at ROOH Chicago

https://www.roohchicago.com/

ROOH Chicago

736 W Randolph St.

Chicago, IL 60661

Recipe:

Avocado Green Chickpea Bhel

  • Green Chickpeas- 2 oz (1/4 cup)
  • Avocado Medium Diced- ½ each
  • Green Apple Small Diced- ½ each
  • Boiled Potato Small Diced- ½ each
  • Red/White Onion Chopped- ¼ each
  • Cilantro Leaves Chopped – 1 oz (2T)
  • Tamarind Chutney- 1 oz (2T) (Market Bought)
  • Chat Masala- ¼ Tsp (MDH)
  • Salt- To taste
  • Lemon Juiced- 1 each
  • Thai Green Chili Seeded & Chopped- 1 each

Tools for success

  • Spoon -1
  • Mixing Bowl- 1 each
  • Tasting Spoons- 4 each
  • Chopping Board- 1 each
  • Knife- 1 each
  • Delis- to store cut prep
  • Absorbent Paper (Bounty)

Method for Avocado & Green Chickpea Bhel

  • Pre-cut green apple toss with lemon juice and keep .
  • Small dice the potatoes and onions. Chop the cilantro.
  • In a mixing bowl add in all the pre chopped ingredients and Green Chickpea add salt, chat masala.
  • Add lemon juice, tamarind chutney, adjust seasoning and taste.
  • Deseed the avocado and cut it medium dice.
  • Mix the avocado with rest of the mixture.
  • Serve it cold.

