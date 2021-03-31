Lunchbreak: Avocado Flatbread

Chef Carlos Gaytan, Tzuco

http://www.tzuco.com

Tzuco

720 North State Street

With a recently updated brunch menu, Carlos Gaytan’s Mexican-French fare makes up one of Chicago’s most exciting brunch menus. Tzuco’s brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. (including this Sunday for Easter!). Reservations are required and are available via Resy. Diners can enjoy Gaytan’s incredible brunch selections for dine-in (indoors or on Tzuco’s all-season, enclosable patio), carryout, or delivery.

Recipe:

Carlos Gaytan’s Avocado Flatbread

Ingredients

1 pc. Flatbread – You can use a store-bought flat bread, sliced sourdough, or even pita!

1 Avocado, sliced

1 cup Ricotta Cheese

6 Basil Leaves, julienned

4 Cherry Tomatoes, quartered

1 Serrano Pepper, sliced

3 ounces prepared Crabmeat – You can use canned or refrigerated varieties from your local grocer.

1 Cured Lemon – You can make these at home or simply buy online.

1 tsp. Olive Oil

1 Small Bunch Cilantro, chopped

1 Small Bunch Chives, chopped

1 Small Bunch Dill, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Method

Toast your flatbread of choice in a 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, blend the ricotta with the julienned basil until incorporated. Spread the ricotta mixture on to the flatbread as a base. Next, arranged the sliced avocado on top of the ricotta. In a bowl, mix the quartered tomatoes, cured lemon, crab meat, and serrano pepper with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Top the avocado flatbread with the crab salad mixture. Garnish with chopped cilantro, chives, and dill. Enjoy!



