Sarah Stegner, Co-chef & owner of Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe 

601 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook, Illinois 60062 

847-205-4433

https://prairiegrass.cafe/

Check Out:

Farm Forward Fund 

https://www.greencitymarket.org/what-we-do/supporting-local-farmers/farm-forward-fund-crisis-response-award

Donate:  

https://www.greencitymarket.org/donate

Recipe:

Crisp fresh asparagus, wild ramp & toasted salted pecan slaw”

Recipe by Chef Sarah Stegner. Prairie Grass Café
Serves 1-2 people

Ingredients:

1 pound of thick asparagus

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of lemon juice freshly squeezed

2 tablespoons finely chopped, toasted salted pecans (Three Sisters Garden)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons rough chopped herbs

(Chives, parsley, fresh thyme, tarragon,) thinly sliced ramp leaves Pinch Chili pepper flake

Assembly:

Peel the asparagus.  Remove the tougher ends.  Add all the ingredients.

Serve immediately. 

Pairing suggestions:

Serve with a toasted piece of country bread.

Serve with a sautéed piece of Halibut deglaze the pan with lemon. 