Sarah Stegner, Co-chef & owner of Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe
601 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook, Illinois 60062
847-205-4433
Check Out:
Farm Forward Fund
https://www.greencitymarket.org/what-we-do/supporting-local-farmers/farm-forward-fund-crisis-response-award
Donate:
https://www.greencitymarket.org/donate
Recipe:
Crisp fresh asparagus, wild ramp & toasted salted pecan slaw”
Recipe by Chef Sarah Stegner. Prairie Grass Café
Serves 1-2 people
Ingredients:
1 pound of thick asparagus
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
Sea salt
Fresh ground black pepper
1 tablespoon of lemon juice freshly squeezed
2 tablespoons finely chopped, toasted salted pecans (Three Sisters Garden)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons rough chopped herbs
(Chives, parsley, fresh thyme, tarragon,) thinly sliced ramp leaves Pinch Chili pepper flake
Assembly:
Peel the asparagus. Remove the tougher ends. Add all the ingredients.
Serve immediately.
Pairing suggestions:
Serve with a toasted piece of country bread.
Serve with a sautéed piece of Halibut deglaze the pan with lemon.