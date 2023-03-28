Amy Reynolds, Executive Chef of Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 836-0100

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chidt-chicago-marriott-downtown-magnificent-mile/overview/

Recipe:

Asparagus Salad

Serves 2

1 bunch fresh asparagus

2 cups greens – (gem lettuce)

½ cup pea shoots

¼ cup toasted pistachios

¼ cup pickled rhubarb

½ cup honey lemon ricotta

2 Tablespoons honey vinaigrette

Instructions:

1. Shave asparagus with a vegetable peeler and place in ice water.

2. Cut reserved asparagus and lay on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in 400-degree oven for 5-8 minutes. Allow to cool.

3. Make the pickled rhubarb:

a. Cut rhubarb and place into a container or mason jar.

b. Bring pickling liquid to a boil- 1 ½ cups water, ¾ cup cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 tablespoon sugar.

c. Cover rhubarb with liquid and chill. (Can be stored for 1 month)

4. Make the honey vinaigrette:

a. 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons of honey, juice of 2 lemons, salt and pepper into a mason jar. Add 1 cup of oil and shake vigorously. (This can also be done in a blender mixing in the oil in a steady stream to emulsify)

5. Take your ricotta cheese and add 1-tablespoon honey and the zest of 1 lemon. Smear that on the bottom of your dish.

6. Drain your shaved asparagus and add to a bowl with your greens, pea shoots, and roasted asparagus. Toss lightly with honey vinaigrette.

7. Add your dressed mix on top of the ricotta and top with pickled rhubarb and pistachios.

8. Serve alone or with your favorite fish or chicken.