Danilo Galati, Executive Chef, Olio e Piú
Olio e Più445 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60654
Lunch and Dinner Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.Saturday and Sunday, it will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Reservations can be made via OpenTable+1 (312) 363-3335
http://www.olioepiu.com/location/chicago
Recipe:
Artichoke Ravioli Olio
PASTA DOUGH INGREDIENTS:
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Water, if needed
DIRECTIONS:
- In a bowl, combine flour, salt, and pepper.
- Use a fork to incorporate the dry ingredients, creating a well in the center.
- Pour eggs, olive oil, and water into the well. Gently whisk the eggs and liquids with the fork, gradually incorporating the dry ingredients.
- Once a shaggy mixture forms, use clean hands to knead the dough until fully combined.
- Transfer the dough ball to the counter and knead for a few minutes. Adjust with more flour if too wet or water if too dry.
- Test the dough’s elasticity by stretching it. It should be tacky and slightly sticky.
- Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 4 sections, covering the remaining portions with a towel.
- Form each section into a thin rectangle, running it through a pasta machine on the thickest setting.
- Continue folding, shaping, and pressing on the thickest setting until a uniform rectangle forms.
- Work the sheet through settings from thickest to thinnest, stopping at the desired thickness. Lay or fold on a floured surface.
ARTICHOKE STUFFING:
- 1 can Artichokes, drained and chopped
- 1 shallot, chopped finely
- 4 oz Ricotta cheese
- Olive oil, as needed
- 1 clove garlic
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 3/4 oz grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 large eggs
DIRECTIONS:
- Brown garlic in a pan with olive oil. Remove garlic and add artichokes and shallots. Sauté with salt and pepper until cooked; then, chill.
- In a bowl, mix ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, and cooked artichoke mixture. Place in a pastry bag or piping bags. Set aside.
FILL THE RAVIOLI:
- Lay out a sheet of rolled pasta on a floured surface.
- Pipe small amounts of the artichoke and ricotta mixture onto the pasta sheet, leaving space between each dollop.
- Gently place another pasta sheet over the filling, pressing around each mound to seal.
- Use a ravioli cutter or knife to cut out individual ravioli squares.
- Press the edges of each ravioli firmly or use a fork to crimp for added security.
COOKING:
- Cook the ravioli for about 3 minutes.
- Use a pasta strainer to transfer them directly into the pan. This transfers some pasta water, ensuring the sauce sticks to the pasta.
Bisque Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined (keep shells)
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 celery, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2/3 cup white wine
- 1 can chicken or vegetable broth (28 oz)
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare Shrimp Stock:
- In a large pot, add olive oil and sauté shrimp shells, onion, carrot, celery, and minced garlic until aromatic.
- Stir in tomato paste and cook for a few minutes.
- Deglaze with white wine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot.
- Add chicken or vegetable broth. Simmer for about 30 minutes.
- Bisque:
- Strain the shrimp stock, discarding solids. Return the liquid to the pot.
- Add heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Shrimp: Sauté shrimp separately with minced garlic, salt, and pepper until they turn pink and opaque.
TO SERVE:
- Add the cooked pasta to the bisque sauce in the pot and gently combine until the pasta is well coated with the sauce.
- Ladle the pasta and bisque mixture into bowls.
- Top with the sautéed shrimp, distributing them evenly among the bowls.
- Serve immediately and garnish with your favorite fresh herbs like parsley or a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese if desired.