Danilo Galati, Executive Chef, Olio e Piú

Olio e Più

445 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60654

Lunch and Dinner Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday, it will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable

+1 (312) 363-3335

Recipe:

Artichoke Ravioli Olio

PASTA DOUGH INGREDIENTS:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Water, if needed

DIRECTIONS:

In a bowl, combine flour, salt, and pepper.

Use a fork to incorporate the dry ingredients, creating a well in the center.

Pour eggs, olive oil, and water into the well. Gently whisk the eggs and liquids with the fork, gradually incorporating the dry ingredients.

Once a shaggy mixture forms, use clean hands to knead the dough until fully combined.

Transfer the dough ball to the counter and knead for a few minutes. Adjust with more flour if too wet or water if too dry.

Test the dough’s elasticity by stretching it. It should be tacky and slightly sticky.

Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 sections, covering the remaining portions with a towel.

Form each section into a thin rectangle, running it through a pasta machine on the thickest setting.

Continue folding, shaping, and pressing on the thickest setting until a uniform rectangle forms.

Work the sheet through settings from thickest to thinnest, stopping at the desired thickness. Lay or fold on a floured surface.

ARTICHOKE STUFFING:

1 can Artichokes, drained and chopped

1 shallot, chopped finely

4 oz Ricotta cheese

Olive oil, as needed

1 clove garlic

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

3/4 oz grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

DIRECTIONS:

Brown garlic in a pan with olive oil. Remove garlic and add artichokes and shallots. Sauté with salt and pepper until cooked; then, chill.

In a bowl, mix ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, and cooked artichoke mixture. Place in a pastry bag or piping bags. Set aside.

FILL THE RAVIOLI:

Lay out a sheet of rolled pasta on a floured surface.

Pipe small amounts of the artichoke and ricotta mixture onto the pasta sheet, leaving space between each dollop.

Gently place another pasta sheet over the filling, pressing around each mound to seal.

Use a ravioli cutter or knife to cut out individual ravioli squares.

Press the edges of each ravioli firmly or use a fork to crimp for added security.

COOKING:

Cook the ravioli for about 3 minutes.

Use a pasta strainer to transfer them directly into the pan. This transfers some pasta water, ensuring the sauce sticks to the pasta.

Bisque Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined (keep shells)

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2/3 cup white wine

1 can chicken or vegetable broth (28 oz)

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare Shrimp Stock: In a large pot, add olive oil and sauté shrimp shells, onion, carrot, celery, and minced garlic until aromatic. Stir in tomato paste and cook for a few minutes. Deglaze with white wine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Add chicken or vegetable broth. Simmer for about 30 minutes.

Bisque: Strain the shrimp stock, discarding solids. Return the liquid to the pot. Add heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Shrimp: Sauté shrimp separately with minced garlic, salt, and pepper until they turn pink and opaque.

TO SERVE:

Add the cooked pasta to the bisque sauce in the pot and gently combine until the pasta is well coated with the sauce.

Ladle the pasta and bisque mixture into bowls.

Top with the sautéed shrimp, distributing them evenly among the bowls.

Serve immediately and garnish with your favorite fresh herbs like parsley or a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese if desired.