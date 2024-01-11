Danilo Galati, Executive Chef, Olio e Piú

Olio e Più

445 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60654

Lunch and Dinner Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday, it will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable

+1 (312) 363-3335

http://www.olioepiu.com/location/chicago

Recipe:

Artichoke Ravioli Olio

PASTA DOUGH INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Water, if needed

DIRECTIONS:

  • In a bowl, combine flour, salt, and pepper.
  • Use a fork to incorporate the dry ingredients, creating a well in the center.
  • Pour eggs, olive oil, and water into the well. Gently whisk the eggs and liquids with the fork, gradually incorporating the dry ingredients.
  • Once a shaggy mixture forms, use clean hands to knead the dough until fully combined.
  • Transfer the dough ball to the counter and knead for a few minutes. Adjust with more flour if too wet or water if too dry.
  • Test the dough’s elasticity by stretching it. It should be tacky and slightly sticky.
  • Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.
  • Divide the dough into 4 sections, covering the remaining portions with a towel.
  • Form each section into a thin rectangle, running it through a pasta machine on the thickest setting.
  • Continue folding, shaping, and pressing on the thickest setting until a uniform rectangle forms.
  • Work the sheet through settings from thickest to thinnest, stopping at the desired thickness. Lay or fold on a floured surface.

ARTICHOKE STUFFING:

  • 1 can Artichokes, drained and chopped 
  • 1 shallot, chopped finely
  • 4 oz Ricotta cheese
  • Olive oil, as needed
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 3/4 oz grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 large eggs

DIRECTIONS:

  • Brown garlic in a pan with olive oil. Remove garlic and add artichokes and shallots. Sauté with salt and pepper until cooked; then, chill.
  • In a bowl, mix ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, and cooked artichoke mixture. Place in a pastry bag or piping bags. Set aside.

FILL THE RAVIOLI:

  • Lay out a sheet of rolled pasta on a floured surface.
  • Pipe small amounts of the artichoke and ricotta mixture onto the pasta sheet, leaving space between each dollop.
  • Gently place another pasta sheet over the filling, pressing around each mound to seal.
  • Use a ravioli cutter or knife to cut out individual ravioli squares.
  • Press the edges of each ravioli firmly or use a fork to crimp for added security.

COOKING:

  • Cook the ravioli for about 3 minutes.
  • Use a pasta strainer to transfer them directly into the pan. This transfers some pasta water, ensuring the sauce sticks to the pasta.

Bisque Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined (keep shells)
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 celery, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2/3 cup white wine
  • 1 can chicken or vegetable broth (28 oz)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  • Prepare Shrimp Stock:
    • In a large pot, add olive oil and sauté shrimp shells, onion, carrot, celery, and minced garlic until aromatic.
    • Stir in tomato paste and cook for a few minutes.
    • Deglaze with white wine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot.
    • Add chicken or vegetable broth. Simmer for about 30 minutes.
  • Bisque:
    • Strain the shrimp stock, discarding solids. Return the liquid to the pot.
    • Add heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer.
    • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Shrimp: Sauté shrimp separately with minced garlic, salt, and pepper until they turn pink and opaque.

TO SERVE:

  • Add the cooked pasta to the bisque sauce in the pot and gently combine until the pasta is well coated with the sauce.
  • Ladle the pasta and bisque mixture into bowls.
  • Top with the sautéed shrimp, distributing them evenly among the bowls.
  • Serve immediately and garnish with your favorite fresh herbs like parsley or a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese if desired.