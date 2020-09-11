Lunchbreak: Arepas and Details on Chicago Gourmet’s Virtual Cooking Classes

Lorena Garcia

Event:

Chicago Gourmet’s Go Gourmet Virtual Series – the virtual series invites chefs right into your home kitchen LIVE. A dynamic group of all-star chefs will lead engaging cooking classes between September 14-30.

Chef Lorena Garcia showcases her personal recipe for Arepas. Chef Garcia will host a LIVE cooking demo as part of the Go Gourmet Virtual Series on Wednesday, September 16th at 6 p.m. She will be joined by Emcee Alpana Singh, and her demo will also include a suggested cocktail from Aperol Sprtiz and wine pairing led by Master Sommelier Serafin Alvarado of JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. Proceeds from the events will benefit the IRAEF Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, adding to a much-needed financial support for industry workers in urgent need.

Recipe:

Arepas

Yield: 4 servings.

– 1 Cup of Corn Flour (HARINA PAN)

– 1 Cup Water (Room Temperature)

– 1 Tsp Oil

– 1 Tbsp Salt

– A little cheese

Making the Arepas:

1. Place the water in a bowl and add the salt and oil. Add her secret ingredient of some cheese.

2. Add the Corn Flour and with the tip of your fingers start mixing until you have a dough. (It may look it is too wet, but keep mixing and it will absorb all the liquid and from into a soft dough.

3. Form the arepas into a perfect circle or round shape.

4. Place the arepas into a hot skillet and cook them 5 min each side.

5. Place them in a 350ºF oven for 20 min or until they double their size.

6. Enjoy them with any filling, such as cheese, ham, eggs, carne mechada, etc.