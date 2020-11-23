Lunchbreak: Apple & Plum Sourdough Crumb Cake

Ashley Johnson, baker/owner Petal & Moon Pastry

Artisan Grain Collaborative (AGC) launched Neighbor Loaves to support businesses in the grain supply chain while addressing bread shortages for emergency feeding programs.

20 baking partners across five states have collectively provided more than 15,000 Neighbor Loaves since its inception in March 2020.

It’s simple: buy a loaf and you’ll help feed Midwesterners in need!

Supporters buy Neighbor Loaves online from participating bakeries.

Loaves are made by local bakeries with at least 50% locally grown and milled organic grains, which means purchases also support local businesses (farmers, millers, etc.) during this pandemic.

Baked loaves are distributed to participating food pantries and community feeding organizations.

Neighbor Loaves can be purchased from the following participating bakeries:

Illinois

Three Twigs Bakery – Springfield, IL

Chicago Area

Bootleg Batard – Chicago, IL

Floriole Cafe & Bakery – Chicago, IL

Hewn – Evanston, IL

Lost Larson – Chicago, IL

Petal & Moon Pastry – Chicago, IL

Perennial Bakers – Oak Park, IL

Publican Quality Bread – Chicago, IL

Recipe:

Apple & Plum Sourdough Crumb Cake

Ingredients:

¾ cup cold butter (1½ sticks), cut into cubes*

1 ⅓ cups pastry flour or all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups cornmeal, semolina, or any whole-grain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon sea salt

⅛ tsp ground mace, nutmeg, or cinnamon

½ cup cane sugar

3 teaspoons Finely grated zest from 1 lemon or orange

3 tablespoons Sourdough Starter**

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup chopped pecans, almonds, or hazelnuts (optional)

For the fruit layer:

3 fresh plums pitted and thinly sliced

1 large apple peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cane sugar

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350℉.

Line an 8 or 10” round or square cake pan with parchment paper, and lightly grease with canola oil or butter.

Slice the plums and set aside. Slice the apples, and toss with the lemon juice, cinnamon, and sugar. Set the fruit aside while you prepare the rest of the cake.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flours, sugar, citrus zest, baking soda, and salt.

Using your hands, cut the butter into the dry ingredients by pinching the butter into the flour with your fingers, continuously, until you are left with a crumbly mixture that resembles small pebbles in sand.

In a separate, smaller bowl, combine the egg yolks, sourdough starter, honey, and vanilla extract. Use a fork to whisk this together gently until incorporated.

Make a well in the center of the flour-butter mixture and begin to add your wet ingredients in about 3 additions, mixing with your hand after each addition, until it all comes together.

The mixture will be a crumbly dough, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for.

Take about half of the dough and crumble it into your prepared pan. Spread the dough out to the sides of the pan gently with your fingers making an even layer but try not to push down or smash the dough into the pan.

Top this layer with the fruit, spreading the fruit out evenly, then finish by topping the fruit with the remaining dough.

Sprinkle the chopped pecans on the top of the cake, if using, and press them down very gently.

Bake for 35 minutes. The top of the cake will be lightly golden brown.

Cool the cake in the pan. When the cake is cool, remove it from the pan, slice, and serve.

Recipe Notes:

*You can substitute coconut oil or lard for the butter in this recipe, just make sure whatever fat you use is kept very cold up until mixing.

**If you don’t have access to sourdough starter, substitute with plain yogurt, an additional egg yolk, or leave out altogether. Your cake will be less moist, but still very delicious.