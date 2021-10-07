Lunchbreak: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream

Sarah Farmer, Executive Culinary Director at Taste of Home

Recipe:

Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream

https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-pie-cupcakes-with-cinnamon-buttercream/

Prep: 20 min. Bake: 20 min + cooling

Makes: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)

2 tablespoons butter

4 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped (about 4 cups)

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

Frosting Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Thinly sliced apples, optional

Directions:

  1. Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for cupcakes.
  2. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add apples and brown sugar; cook and stir until apples are tender, 10-12 minutes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat; cool completely.
  3. Using a paring knife, cut a 1-in.-wide cone-shaped piece from top of each cupcake; discard removed portion. Fill cavity with apple mixture.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the 5 frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. If desired, top with apple slices to serve.

Test Kitchen Tips:

  • Unless otherwise specified, Taste of Home recipes are tested with lightly salted butter. Unsalted, or sweet, butter is sometimes used to achieve a buttery flavor, such as in shortbread cookies or buttercream frosting. In these recipes, added salt would detract from the buttery taste desired.
  • Dark brown sugar contains more molasses than light or golden brown sugar. The types are generally interchangeable in recipes. But if you prefer a bolder flavor, choose dark brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts:

1 cupcake: 300 calories, 15g fat (7g saturated fat), 48mh cholesterol, 221mg sodium, 41g carbohydrate (32g sugars, 1g fiber), 1g protein.

