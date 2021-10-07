Lunchbreak: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream

Sarah Farmer, Executive Culinary Director at Taste of Home
Recipe:
Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream
Prep: 20 min. Bake: 20 min + cooling
Makes: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)
2 tablespoons butter
4 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped (about 4 cups)
¾ cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon water
Frosting Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Thinly sliced apples, optional
Directions:
- Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for cupcakes.
- In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add apples and brown sugar; cook and stir until apples are tender, 10-12 minutes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat; cool completely.
- Using a paring knife, cut a 1-in.-wide cone-shaped piece from top of each cupcake; discard removed portion. Fill cavity with apple mixture.
- In a large bowl, combine the 5 frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. If desired, top with apple slices to serve.
Test Kitchen Tips:
- Unless otherwise specified, Taste of Home recipes are tested with lightly salted butter. Unsalted, or sweet, butter is sometimes used to achieve a buttery flavor, such as in shortbread cookies or buttercream frosting. In these recipes, added salt would detract from the buttery taste desired.
- Dark brown sugar contains more molasses than light or golden brown sugar. The types are generally interchangeable in recipes. But if you prefer a bolder flavor, choose dark brown sugar.
Nutrition Facts:
1 cupcake: 300 calories, 15g fat (7g saturated fat), 48mh cholesterol, 221mg sodium, 41g carbohydrate (32g sugars, 1g fiber), 1g protein.