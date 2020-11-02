Lunchbreak: Apple Pancakes

Frank Georgacopoulos – Managing Partner/Head Chef

https://www.southernbellespancakes.com/

All restaurants available for take-out, catering, dine-in when applicable/allowed. Seasonal specials every month with the holidays approaching. We do catering for the upcoming holidays.

They have 5 locations:

Bedford Park

Carpentersville

Plainfield

Yorkville

Barrington

Recipe:

Granny’s Apple Pancakes

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos, Southern Belle’s

Prep 15 minutes

Cook 20 minutes

Total Time 35 minutes

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients

Apple Compote Topping

2 apples any type, peeled, core removed, and cut into small pieces

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Old Fashioned Pancakes

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cake flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 13/4 cup buttermilk milk

2 egg

3 tbsp butter unsalted, melted & cooled

1 tsp vanilla extract

Apple Butter Ingredients

3 lbs apples granny smith

2/3 cup light brown sugar , packed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Dash of salt

3/4 cup apple cider

Instructions

For the Apple Topping

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, syrup, and chopped up apples. Cook for 3-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft. You can either set the heat to low or remove saucepan from heat and cover while preparing the pancakes.

Apple Butter Instructions

Peel, core and chop apples. Add all ingredients to pot. Simmer under low heat. Cover and cook on low setting 20-35 minutes, or until the butter is thickened and broken down. Overnight works well for this too. Transfer to a food processor to purée. If apple butter is too thin, transfer back to pot, remove lid and cook on low until thickened. Stir often as apple butter thickens to prevent scorching. Cool completely and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Apple butter can be frozen as well.

For the Buttermilk Pancakes

In a medium mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and vanilla. Slowly pour in the cooled melted butter, whisking vigorously. Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, forming a smooth, fluffy batter. Spray a skillet with cooking spray and warm over medium heat. Scoop 1/4 cup of pancake batter into the pan, then use a spatula to gently spread the batter into a flat circle (about 4-5 inches wide). Cook pancake for 2-3 minutes or until bubbles appear along the sides. Flip the pancake and cook for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Repeat until all the batter has been used. As pancakes are ready, layer with apple butter, top with cinnamon apples and sugared pecans (if desired) on top.