Lunchbreak: Apple Pancakes

Frank Georgacopoulos – Managing Partner/Head Chef
https://www.southernbellespancakes.com/
All restaurants available for take-out, catering, dine-in when applicable/allowed. Seasonal specials every month with the holidays approaching. We do catering for the upcoming holidays.
They have 5 locations:
Bedford Park
Carpentersville
Plainfield
Yorkville
Barrington
Recipe:
Granny’s Apple Pancakes
Recipe Courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos, Southern Belle’s
Prep 15 minutes
Cook 20 minutes
Total Time 35 minutes
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients
Apple Compote Topping
- 2 apples any type, peeled, core removed, and cut into small pieces
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp light brown sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
Old Fashioned Pancakes
- 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup cake flour
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 13/4 cup buttermilk milk
- 2 egg
- 3 tbsp butter unsalted, melted & cooled
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Apple Butter Ingredients
- 3 lbs apples granny smith
- 2/3 cup light brown sugar , packed
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp allspice
- 1/2 tsp ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- Dash of salt
- 3/4 cup apple cider
Instructions
For the Apple Topping
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, syrup, and chopped up apples. Cook for 3-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft.
- You can either set the heat to low or remove saucepan from heat and cover while preparing the pancakes.
Apple Butter Instructions
- Peel, core and chop apples. Add all ingredients to pot. Simmer under low heat.
- Cover and cook on low setting 20-35 minutes, or until the butter is thickened and broken down. Overnight works well for this too.
- Transfer to a food processor to purée.
- If apple butter is too thin, transfer back to pot, remove lid and cook on low until thickened. Stir often as apple butter thickens to prevent scorching.
- Cool completely and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Apple butter can be frozen as well.
For the Buttermilk Pancakes
- In a medium mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and vanilla. Slowly pour in the cooled melted butter, whisking vigorously.
- Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, forming a smooth, fluffy batter.
- Spray a skillet with cooking spray and warm over medium heat.
- Scoop 1/4 cup of pancake batter into the pan, then use a spatula to gently spread the batter into a flat circle (about 4-5 inches wide). Cook pancake for 2-3 minutes or until bubbles appear along the sides. Flip the pancake and cook for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Repeat until all the batter has been used.
- As pancakes are ready, layer with apple butter, top with cinnamon apples and sugared pecans (if desired) on top.