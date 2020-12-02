Lunchbreak: Apple Crumble

George Geary

http://www.georgegeary.com

Apple Crumble

Yield: 6-8 servings

Preheat oven to 350°F

9×13 inch baking dish

In elementary school I used to swap anything for apple desserts. To this day this is my favorite dessert outside of chocolate.

Ingredients:

5-6 cups baking apples, peeled, cored, sliced

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

Instructions:

In a large bowl combine the apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon nutmeg and cloves. Toss to coat fully. Place in the baking dish. Set aside. In the work bowl of the food processor fitted with the metal blade pulse the flour, brown sugar and granulated sugar about 5 times. Through the feed tube add the butter and pulse 20 times. Add the cinnamon and salt. Pulse 5 more times. Crumble the topping on top of the apples. Bake 30-40 minutes at 350°F. Serve warm.