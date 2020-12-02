Lunchbreak: Apple Crumble

George Geary
Apple Crumble
Yield: 6-8 servings
Preheat oven to 350°F
9×13 inch baking dish
In elementary school I used to swap anything for apple desserts. To this day this is my favorite dessert outside of chocolate.
Ingredients:
5-6 cups baking apples, peeled, cored, sliced
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp sea salt
Instructions:
- In a large bowl combine the apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon nutmeg and cloves. Toss to coat fully. Place in the baking dish. Set aside.
- In the work bowl of the food processor fitted with the metal blade pulse the flour, brown sugar and granulated sugar about 5 times. Through the feed tube add the butter and pulse 20 times. Add the cinnamon and salt. Pulse 5 more times.
- Crumble the topping on top of the apples. Bake 30-40 minutes at 350°F. Serve warm.