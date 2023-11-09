Leigh Omilinsky, Executive Pastry Chef and Partner at Daisies Chicago

Daisies Chicago

2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL

https://www.daisieschicago.com/

Check Out:

Daisies’ Thanksgiving Dinner Kits: Finish-at-home dinner kits filled with Midwestern-inspired holiday classics. Each kit includes Sous Vide Turkey Breast and Confit Leg and Thigh and sides like Candied Sweet Potatoes with marshmallow, Sage and Maple Stuffing, Brussel Sprouts with Grapes in Bacon Vinaigrette, and more. Wine packages including trios of red, white, or mixed bottles to pair with your holiday meal can added for $99. Each kit is $240 and must be ordered in advance on Tock and pick-up will take place on Thanksgiving Day.

Daisies’ Thanksgiving Desserts In addition to dinner kits, a la carte dessert offerings are available including: Pumpkin or Apple Crumb Pies ($35/each) Vanilla Ice Cream Pints ($12/each) Orders can be placed on Tock Pick-up is available on Thanksgiving Day

Daisies’ café Opened in April 2023 following the opening of the new Daisies location in March Open daily from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Café menu includes coffee, teas, and a selection of seasonally focused sweet and savory pastries. Lunch service recently returned including sandwiches, a wide selection of tinned fish, and other small snacks and bites Lunch is available daily from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Recipe:

Apple Crumb Pie

Pie Dough – will not be demoed live

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

6 tablespoons cold, cubed butter

⅔ cup shortening

½ cup ice water

Instructions: Combine all dry ingredients into a bowl. Dice cold butter into 1/3-inch pieces and work with your hands to massage the butter until it’s the size of a small pea. Slowly add water one tablespoon at a time and work until the dough is a bit shaggy. Push into a ball and make sure there are no dry bits left. Let rest for at least one hour in the refrigerator and then roll to desired thickness and place into pie tray.

Apple Pie Filling – will be demoed live

2 ½ lbs Granny Smith apples, sliced

⅔ cup sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 ea lemon

Instructions: Peel and slice the apples into ⅓-inch pieces and combine them with the rest of the ingredients. Fill the pie shell with apple filling until full.

Apple Pie Topping – will be demoed live

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup oats

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup butter, melted

Instructions: Combine dry ingredients and drizzle in melted butter until crumbly. Top the apple filling with crumb topping once in the shell. Bake at 350° for about an hour.