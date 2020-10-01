Lunchbreak: Apple Cranberry Pie and details on Lincoln Square Ravenswood’s Apple Fest

Mai Giffard – Bang Bang Pie
Events:
https://www.applefestchicago.org/
Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
Online ordering Now
Special Apple Fest Farmers Market
October 3 & 4
Recipe:
Apple Cranberry Pie
- Ingredients:
- (1) Pie Crust
- Pie Filling:
- 1 lb. crisp apples
- 4 oz. (1/2 cup) cranberries
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg
- 2 tbsp. cornstarch
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. orange zest
- 1 tbsp. Lemon juice
- 1 egg
- Oat Crumble:
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- ⅓ cup flour
- 4 oz. (1/2 cup) rolled oats
- 2 oz. (4T) butter
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. ginger
- Assembly:
- Preheat your oven to 375.
- Using a premade (or homemade!) pie crust, roll out the crust and form it to a 9” pie dish. Once the crust is formed, use (1) beaten egg to brush the crust. Place the crust in the freezer while you prepare the filling.
- For the filling, peel & slice all apples, placing them in a large bowl one chopped. Once chopped, add cranberries, orange zest and lemon juice. Mix to combine.
- In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg & salt. Once mixed, slowly incorporate into the large bowl that contains the apple cranberry mixture.
- Once combined, drop the filling into the pie shell. Be sure to include any residual juices at the bottom of the mixing bowl.
- To prepare the crumble, combine the flour, sugar, and spices together. Chop the butter into small cubes. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flower mixture until it’s formed pea sized chunks. Mix in the oats. Top the pie with mixture
- Bake the pie for 15 minutes at 375, then reduce the oven to 350 and bake for another 15 minutes. After that time, reduce the oven to 325 and bake for another 15-20 minutes, or until the pie is bubbling and golden brown.
- Allow the pie to cool before enjoying!