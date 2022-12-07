Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef, Swissotel Chicago

Swissotel Chicago, 323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago IL 60601

https://www.swissotel.com/

Events:

Swissotel Chicago’s Ninth Annual Santa Suite

The Swissôtel Chicago Santa Suite is back for its ninth annual holiday season debuting a new theme this year, Chicago! Guests are invited to visit Santa’s 2,000-square foot Presidential Pad to enjoy the numerous glistening Christmas trees including a Chicago Style Hot Dog tree lined with Portillo’s garland, a Chicago Cloud Gate tree featuring beautiful silver, mirrored, and cloud ornaments, as well as a bright and colorful Chicago CTA line tree.

The hotel offers festive overnight accommodations in the Santa Suite itself through the Holiday Penthouse Hideaway Package available to book through December 28.

https://swissotelchicagosantasuite.com/

https://swissotelchicagosantasuite.com/holiday-penthouse-hideaway

https://swissotelchicagosantasuite.com/events

+

Moody Tongue Holiday Pop-Up Dinner: Join us on December 9 from 6:30 to 9pm for a seasonal beer tasting dinner in the festive Santa Suite located on the 41st floor of the Swissotel Chicago. Included in ticket is a tasting of the Moody Tongue holiday beer collection with savory and sweet treats to compliment. Secure your tickets on Swissotel Chicago’s Tock page, priced at $65/ticket.

Recipe:

Amaretti Pancakes with Whipped Lemon Ricotta and Blackberry Compote

Lemon Ricotta

Ingredients:

3 Cups Ricotta Cheese – Drained Well

3 TBSP Granulated Sugar

1 Lemon Zested

Method:

Mix all three ingredients together in a bowl and whisk until smooth

Blackberry Compote

Ingredients:

4 cups (3 pints) Fresh Blackberries

¾ Cup Granulated Sugar

3 TBSP Fresh Lemon Juice

½ TSP Lemon Zest

¾ Cup Corn Syrup

Method:

Mix all ingredients together in a pot and place on the stove and cook until mixture thickens, but still has a “pourable” consistency

Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

3 TBSP Granulated Sugar

1 TSP Baking Soda

1 TSP Baking Powder

½ TSP Salt

1 Whole Egg

2 TBSP Canola Oil

3 Cups Buttermilk

Method:

Whisk together the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and in a separate bowl, combine all the wet ingredients. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until incorporated. Cook pancakes as you normally would using either an electric griddle or pan on the stove top.

Pancake Garnish

24 amaretti cookies crushed lightly