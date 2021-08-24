Lunchbreak: Almost Famous Burger

Mark Sparacino Chef Partner – Fame

Fame – 157 W. Ontario St., Chicago, IL

http://www.fameinchicago.com

Fame, a modern supper club that will offer dining, drinking and live music – under one roof – is set to open this weekend.

Recipe:

Almost Famous Burger

Ingredients:

• 8oz Angus Beef Patty made of Short Rib, Brisket & Chuck *the at-home chef can use any premium all-beef patty*

• 1 Slice Gruyère Cheese – Aged 8 Months

• Horseradish Sauce *at Fame, we use a housemade horseradish sauce but the at-home chef can use the simple recipe below*

• 1 Onion (yellow, white or red)

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Beef Au Jus (for dipping) *optional for the at-home chef*

• Toasted Brioche Bun

Directions:

Caramelize the onions.

• Halve onion and then slice into thin strips.

• Coat the bottom of a wide, thick-bottomed sauté pan with olive oil heat to medium-high. Add onions. Stir to coat onions in oil and then spread them out evenly over pan. Cook for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as needed to make sure onions do not burn or stick to pan. Once fully caramelized, remove from heat and set onions aside.

Make the horseradish sauce.

• Combine 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish, ¼ cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives to a bowl. Mix thoroughly. Put in refrigerator until ready to assemble burger.

Grill burger to desired internal temperature (rare / medium rare / medium / medium well / well done.) Toast brioche bun (the at-home chef can use a toaster oven.) Assemble burger.

*Optional enhancements:

1 Fried Egg

2 Slices Crispy Bacon