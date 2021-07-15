Lunchbreak: All Things Watermelon!

Sara Haas – Chef and Dietitian

http://www.sarahaasrdn.com

July is National Watermelon Month!

Recipes:

Watermelon Vinaigrette

Yield: Makes ½ cup

Ingredients:

½ cup chopped seeded watermelon

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon minced jalapeño

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup avocado oil

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients in the bowl of a small food processor and puree until smooth.

Watermelon Rind Salsa

Yield: Makes 2 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups finely diced (¼-inch) peeled* watermelon rind

½ jalapeño, finely chopped

2 tablespoon finely diced red onion

1 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

1 lime, zest and juice

kosher salt, to taste

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine. Season with salt to taste.

Add some sweetness: If you have some extra watermelon around, add a ½ cup finely diced to add a touch of sweetness to the salsa.

Note: If you’re looking for a salsa with less heat, remove jalapeño seeds before chopping.

*Peel the dark green, outer layer of rind before dicing

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Yield: Makes 4 cups

Ingredients:

¼ cup granulated sugar, honey or alt. sweetener

2 ½ cups water

3 cups chopped, seeded watermelon

½ cup fresh mint or basil, if desired

lime wedges

Instructions:

Add the sugar, water, watermelon and mint to a blender. Blend at low to moderate speed until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer, if desired. Pour into ice-filled glasses. Garnish with lime wedges.