Lunchbreak: All Things Watermelon!

Sara Haas – Chef and Dietitian
July is National Watermelon Month!
Recipes:
Watermelon Vinaigrette
Yield: Makes ½ cup
Ingredients:
½ cup chopped seeded watermelon
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1 tablespoon minced jalapeño
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon lime zest
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
½ cup chopped cilantro
¼ cup avocado oil
¼ teaspoon salt
Instructions:
Combine all of the ingredients in the bowl of a small food processor and puree until smooth.
Watermelon Rind Salsa
Yield: Makes 2 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups finely diced (¼-inch) peeled* watermelon rind
½ jalapeño, finely chopped
2 tablespoon finely diced red onion
1 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
1 lime, zest and juice
kosher salt, to taste
Instructions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine. Season with salt to taste.
Add some sweetness: If you have some extra watermelon around, add a ½ cup finely diced to add a touch of sweetness to the salsa.
Note: If you’re looking for a salsa with less heat, remove jalapeño seeds before chopping.
*Peel the dark green, outer layer of rind before dicing
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Yield: Makes 4 cups
Ingredients:
¼ cup granulated sugar, honey or alt. sweetener
2 ½ cups water
3 cups chopped, seeded watermelon
½ cup fresh mint or basil, if desired
lime wedges
Instructions:
Add the sugar, water, watermelon and mint to a blender. Blend at low to moderate speed until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer, if desired. Pour into ice-filled glasses. Garnish with lime wedges.