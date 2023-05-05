Pepe Barajas – Owner

La Josie

740 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60661

https://www.lajosie.com/

Recipe:

Aguachile Rojo

Serves 4

Mexican dish made of shrimp, submerged in liquid seasoned with chiltepin peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of cucumber and slices of onion.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup    Jicama peeled, julienne cut

1/2 cup    English cucumber, julienne cut

1/4 cup    Red onion, julienne cut

1/4 cup    Cilantro bunch or micro

1 avocado    Peeled, sliced or cubed

1/4 cup    Tomato skin julienne cut

2 cups    Tiger shrimp sliced or 1” fish cubes

2.5 cups    Pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk” (recipe below)

Directions:

In a mixing bowl add the tiger shrimp or fish.

Add the pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk” mixture, enough to cover the seafood.

Allow 5 minutes for seafood to cook/cure.

Plate and garnish with cucumber, jicama, red onion, cilantro and avocado.

Enjoy with Tlayudas, tortilla chips or saltines

Pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk”

Ingredients:

2 lbs    tiger shrimp

1/4 cup    Garlic cloves

1/2 cup    Red onion

1/2 fillet   White or bass fish

1     Celery stalk

1 tablespoon    Ginger root, peeled

1/2    English cucumber, peeled and chopped

1-2 tablespoon    pequin pepper, toasted

4-6    Whole guajillo chiles, toasted

4-6    Fresh cilantro springs

4 cups    Fresh lime juice

2-3 teaspoons    Sugar

2-3 table spoons    Kosher salt

Directions:

Combine all veggies, white fish, herbs, chiles and lime juice.

Cover and store in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Add all ingredients to blender or food processor and mix at high speed.

Add more salt or sugar to taste.

Strain and store in refrigerator until ready to use.