Pepe Barajas – Owner

La Josie

740 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60661

https://www.lajosie.com/

Recipe:

Aguachile Rojo

Serves 4

Mexican dish made of shrimp, submerged in liquid seasoned with chiltepin peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of cucumber and slices of onion.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Jicama peeled, julienne cut

1/2 cup English cucumber, julienne cut

1/4 cup Red onion, julienne cut

1/4 cup Cilantro bunch or micro

1 avocado Peeled, sliced or cubed

1/4 cup Tomato skin julienne cut

2 cups Tiger shrimp sliced or 1” fish cubes

2.5 cups Pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk” (recipe below)

Directions:

In a mixing bowl add the tiger shrimp or fish.

Add the pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk” mixture, enough to cover the seafood.

Allow 5 minutes for seafood to cook/cure.

Plate and garnish with cucumber, jicama, red onion, cilantro and avocado.

Enjoy with Tlayudas, tortilla chips or saltines

Pequin pepper leche de tigre “tiger’s milk”

Ingredients:

2 lbs tiger shrimp

1/4 cup Garlic cloves

1/2 cup Red onion

1/2 fillet White or bass fish

1 Celery stalk

1 tablespoon Ginger root, peeled

1/2 English cucumber, peeled and chopped

1-2 tablespoon pequin pepper, toasted

4-6 Whole guajillo chiles, toasted

4-6 Fresh cilantro springs

4 cups Fresh lime juice

2-3 teaspoons Sugar

2-3 table spoons Kosher salt

Directions:

Combine all veggies, white fish, herbs, chiles and lime juice.

Cover and store in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Add all ingredients to blender or food processor and mix at high speed.

Add more salt or sugar to taste.

Strain and store in refrigerator until ready to use.