Dan Smith, co-founder, Hearty Boys

Steve McDonagh, co-founder, Hearty Boys and “Moonface Martin” in Porchlight Music Theatre’s Anything Goes

https://HeartyBoys.com/

Check Out:

Porchlight Music Theatre presents

ANYTHING GOES

Playing January 13 through February 25 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts

1016 N. Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL

https://PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/

Recipes:

Aegean Chickpeas & Chicken

Recipe courtesy of The Hearty Boys

½ rotisserie chicken

1 – 28 oz can chickpeas

3 TB garlic confit + oil (recipe follows)

1 – 8 oz package baby spinach

1 TB chicken bouillon (paste or powder)

1 TB chopped fresh rosemary

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Feta in brine, crumbled for topping

Instructions:

Remove the chicken from the bone and shred. Set aside.

Put the garlic confit and oil into a large saucepan and place over medium heat. Open the can of chickpeas and drain only halfway. Pour the chickpeas and remaining liquid into the saucepan. Add the chicken bouillon and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Add the chicken, rosemary and lemon zest and stir. Continue to simmer 5 minutes.

Add the spinach in batches if needed, covering to wilt. Once all the spinach has been added and wilted stir to combine.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Portion into bowls and top with the crumbled feta. Serve with a crusty baguette.

Garlic Confit

1 cup peeled garlic cloves

1 cup olive oil

Instructions:

Place the garlic cloves and olive oil into a saucepan. The oil should just cover the cloves. Place over medium heat and let simmer until the cloves begin to turn golden brown. Remove from the heat and let cool in the saucepan. Pour into a container with a lid and keep refrigerated.

Shaved Fennel Orange Salad

Recipe courtesy of The Hearty Boys

1 bulb fresh fennel

1 large orange, cut into supremes

2 cups baby arugula

1 – 2 TB fresh lemon juice

1 – 2 TB extra virgin olive oil

Cracked black pepper

Kosher salt

Instructions:

Shave the fennel into very thin strips using a mandoline or a very sharp knife.

Cut the orange segments away from the membrane and add to the fennel along with the baby arugula.

Toss with the lemon juice and olive oil to taste and add the salt and pepper also to taste. Serve right away.