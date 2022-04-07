Adam Butalewicz
elephant + vine
719 Church Street St
Evanston, IL 60201
847.586.0223
Monday – Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm
***Opening in Lincoln Park in late-April. It will be located at 2315 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Common complex.
http://www.elephantandvine.com
Recipe:
Harvest Bowl
5.5 oz Mixed Greens
¼ cup Tri-Colored Quinoa (cooked and cooled)
¼ cup Beets
¼ cup Rainbow Slaw (Brussel Sprout/carrot/cabbage blend)
2 tbsp Dried Cranberries
1 ½ tsp Sunflower Seeds
1 tbsp Feta (Vegan)
½ small apple, chopped or sliced
3 tbsp Balsamic Vinaigrette *your favorite brand or recipe
Method:
Nothing is mixed; it all served on top of the mixed greens and dressing on the side. The slaw is the only thing that premixed.