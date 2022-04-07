Adam Butalewicz

elephant + vine

719 Church Street St

Evanston, IL 60201

847.586.0223

Monday – Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm

***Opening in Lincoln Park in late-April. It will be located at 2315 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Common complex.

http://www.elephantandvine.com

Recipe:

Harvest Bowl

5.5 oz Mixed Greens

¼ cup Tri-Colored Quinoa (cooked and cooled)

¼ cup Beets

¼ cup Rainbow Slaw (Brussel Sprout/carrot/cabbage blend)

2 tbsp Dried Cranberries

1 ½ tsp Sunflower Seeds

1 tbsp Feta (Vegan)

½ small apple, chopped or sliced

3 tbsp Balsamic Vinaigrette *your favorite brand or recipe

Method:

Nothing is mixed; it all served on top of the mixed greens and dressing on the side. The slaw is the only thing that premixed.